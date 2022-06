Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.

LITTLE RIVER, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO