Manchester, CT

Shared experiences unite East Catholic graduates

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER — Every one of the 113 members of the Class of 2022 has a particular version of what East Catholic High School means to them, Jack Kidney told his fellow graduates Thursday, but they all gather around the same family table with lots of great stories and plenty of chairs.

“Our traditions, our shared experiences and our strong futures keep us connected in ways that are sure to follow us long after tonight,” the president of student government told his classmates during their commencement at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford. “As the years go on, I look forward to all our family reunions to come, whenever we gather to recite those old tales together and remember who we are.”

Kidney recalled being excited before freshman orientation four years ago, but also worrying a bit that he was entering a brand new environment and didn’t know what to expect.

“When I arrived that sunny, late August morning, I saw 100 other kids that were just as nervous as I was,” he said. “No matter what our circumstances were, we all had one thing in common — a new environment where we would all grow together over the next four years.”

Kidney’s classmates agreed that East Catholic has been like a family to them for the past four years.

Sarah Dinh, of East Hartford, said she loved her time at the school and found all the teachers to be extremely welcoming.

“This was a better environment for me than being in a public school system,” she said. “It was less chaotic and it felt like we were all a small family.”

Dinh will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall where she plans to major in biology. She said East Catholic prepared her well for the future and she feels like a better person having attended the school.

“I found more hobbies here that interest me,” she said. “I found more values.”

Students gather before the East Catholic High School graduation.Taking the photo is Mallory Bartlett of Ellington; to her right, Meghan Croyle of Somers and Lindsey Barfield of Somers; at left, Ashley Maningas of Ellington; looking on from behind is Sophia Ferruolo of Ellington.

Anthony Nicolo, of the Amston section of Hebron, who will be attending Central Connecticut State University in the fall and studying mechanical engineering or homeland security, said it was an excellent experience to attend East Catholic for the past four years. He joined several clubs and participated in sports.

“I was in the public school system before coming here but liked being in a smaller, closer community,” Nicolo said. “I will miss the teachers and my classmates who all made me feel like part of a family.”

The Class of 2022 is on the precipice of its future but cannot help but look back, senior class president Meghan Croyle said.

“Over the past four years we have learned valuable lessons about ourselves, each other, and the environment that surrounds us,” she said. “We have been supported, encouraged, and motivated by one another.”

The graduates came into high school as young adolescents but are leaving as adults who are prepared to face a new set of challenges and adversities, Croyle said.

“There is nothing in this world we cannot do, cannot achieve, or cannot be,” she said. “We shall go into this world and be good people who do great things.”

The graduates’ futures are full of promise and hope, Croyle said. “Take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go.”

The commencement ceremony is not the end for the class but the beginning of a larger journey, she said. “When we walk out of this cathedral, we enter a different world, a new chapter in our lives — one that is not so much a distant reality anymore. One that starts tonight.”

It was difficult for the class to get through the “sharp thorns” of COVID-19 that tore into their sophomore year, cancelled performances, and halted sporting events, senior class vice president Emma Maselli said.

“Unable to see each other, we felt broken,” she said. “The eagle nation we had worked so hard to build began crumbling underneath us.”

God is like the students’ fertile soil, Maselli said. “There is so much left for us to accomplish and I have 100% confidence that we can do it. Why? Because we have God on our side.”

Students at East Catholic High School in Manchester come from more than 35 towns in the Greater Hartford area and eastern Connecticut. According to Sarah Lomazzo, assistant director of external relations, 95% of this year’s graduates will be furthering their education next school year.

