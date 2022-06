Recently earning her master’s degree in K-6 education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW), Caleigh Fidler Blum’s ’16 final project was an innovative lesson plan involving using pattern rules to predict the moon’s appearance within a month’s cycle. This was the basis for an article Blum coauthored with Amy Taylor, associate professor in the department of early childhood, elementary, middle, literacy and special education at UNCW, for the educational journal, “Science Activities.”

1 DAY AGO