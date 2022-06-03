ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index falls on tech, mining weakness; eyes weekly gains

By Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s technology and mining shares dragged the main stock index lower on Friday as upbeat U.S. jobs data deepened concerns of more interest rate hikes.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 171.53 points, or 0.82%, at 20,860.28.

Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, signaling a tight labor market.

“With nonfarm payrolls indicating continuing job growth, and average hourly earnings indicating high wage inflation, investors don’t appear to be seeing any reason for the Fed to slow its monetary tightening program,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Markets worldwide are balking at the prospect of soaring inflation and aggressive policy tightening tipping the global economy into a recession.

Technology shares fell 2.8%, tracking weakness in Wall Street peers on the Nasdaq index.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and wants to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric-car maker, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4% as gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,856.2 an ounce.

The financials sector slipped 0.8%, while the industrials sector fell 0.7%.

The benchmark index, which has gained 0.52% so far this week, was set for its third straight weekly gain on strength in defensive sectors and energy shares.

On the economic front, domestic labor productivity fell by 0.5% in the first quarter, as growth in hours worked outpaced the growth in business output, Statistics Canada said. This was the seventh consecutive quarterly decline.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks shed early gains, underperform broader EM

* Mexican president's party wins most states in Sunday elections * Brazil adds 196,966 net formal jobs in April, above expected * Mexico inflation seen slowing in May -poll * Eletrobras to go ahead with privatization after meeting -source (Adds comment; updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso erased early gains on Monday against the dollar even as the president's party won most states in weekend elections, while most other Latin American currencies and stocks also underperformed broader emerging markets. The peso fell 0.2% against a firmer dollar after rising as much as 0.5% in choppy trading. Mexico's ruling party won four of six state elections held on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024. Since it is fairly early in the Mexican presidential race, investors are likely to focus more on external factors, said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "There could be some correction following the positive performance of the peso over the last month," added Ferrarezi. The peso advanced 4% in May, its best monthly performance since December. "Overall I believe markets will continue to focus on the Fed and Banxico’s policy steps." Mexican inflation is forecast to have slowed slightly in May, although it still remained far above the central bank's target, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing bets that the key interest rate will go up again later this month. Investors will also be focusing on bank policy meetings through the week as inflation takes center stage with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data. In other emerging markets, a rise in Chinese equities provided some amount of optimism as Shanghai and Beijing began returning to normal after the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years and on hopes of more monetary stimulus. China is also one of Latin America's biggest trading partners, a main buyer of agricultural goods, industrial metals and oil. Nevertheless, while the emerging markets index rose 0.8%, the index for Latin American equities declined 1.2%. A slip in oil prices hurt major crude exporters in Latin America. Colombia's peso shed 0.5% against the greenback, coming off its best weekly performance since 2020. The Brazilian real fell 0.6%, while stocks in the region also declined. Investors shrugged off data which showed Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in April and recorded the best figure for the month in a decade. Eletrobras fell 0.4% after a source said debenture holders in its subsidiary Furnas approved a key move for the privatization of the Brazilian state-run power company to go forward. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1069.31 0.81 Markets MSCI LatAm 2411.05 -1.16 Brazil Bovespa 110225.55 -0.79 Mexico IPC 50219.07 -0.93 Chile IPSA 5343.25 -0.17 Argentina 90306.03 -1.601 MerVal Colombia COLCAP 1611.23 -0.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8008 -0.50 Mexico peso 19.6000 -0.22 Chile peso 822 -1.07 Colombia peso 3783.6 -0.46 Peru sol 3.7229 -0.70 Argentina peso 121.1000 -0.35 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.49 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares tumble over 3% as industrial, financial stocks weigh

June 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares plunged more than 3% on Monday, marking their second-straight session of losses, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks. * At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 3.12% at 7,803.61. The index fell to its lowest in two weeks earlier in the session.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Canada#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#S P#Fed#Sia Wealth Management
Reuters

Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack...
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. jobs data points to more rate hikes

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday, after dropping about 1% in the previous session, following a robust U.S. jobs report that signalled more interest rate increases this year, weighing on non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,850.60 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,853.60. * The Federal Reserve is on track for half a point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. * Gold dropped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases. * Investors ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. * Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. * South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had a mandate from their members to accept a three-year wage deal. * Ghana's gold production fell 30% last year to its lowest in more than a decade, knocking the country off its spot as Africa's top producer, the president of the mines chamber said on Friday. * Gold discounts widened in India last week as demand faltered due to a rise in prices and a winding up of wedding season, while consumers remained wary of purchasing bullion in top consumer China amid a gradual relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. * In other metals, platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,015.99 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,993.52. Silver rose 0.1% to $21.92 per ounce. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms below recent highs as rate-hike bets weigh

* Gold off Friday's one-month high of $1,873.79 * U.S. jobs growth beats expectations in May * U.S. consumer inflation data awaited on Friday * The ECB policy meeting is due on Thursday (Updates prices) By Swati Verma June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,851.98 per ounce, as of 0752 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,854.60. Gold was still trading below last week's near one-month highs with prices dropping about 1% on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May. The U.S. Federal Reserve is on track for half-a-point interest rate hikes at June and July policy meetings, and Friday's jobs report raised the possibility even beyond. "Coming after the recent U.S. job report, market participants will continue to be highly sensitive to any cues on central banks' policy outlook, with guidance from the RBA and ECB on watch this week, along with the key U.S. CPI data," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. The U.S. CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about the Fed's tightening path. Investors also ramped up their bets on European Central Bank's interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest, while safe-haven bullion is also viewed as a hedge against inflation. "Gold is benefiting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's zero-COVID policy, which have resulted in increased geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns, and recession fears as central banks look to raise rates to cool demand and tamp down inflation," Fitch Group said in a note dated Friday. Elsewhere, silver climbed 1.6% to $22.25 per ounce and palladium jumped 2.2% to $2,020.04. Platinum rose 1.3% to $1,026.87, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise before supply, inflation data in focus

(Adds inflation expectations, context, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to 3-1/2-week highs on Monday before the United States Treasury will this week issue new supply and with data on Friday expected to show still high inflation. The U.S. Treasury will sell $96 billion in debt, including $44 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $33 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. That is likely to push yields higher as banks and investors prepare to absorb the issuance. “The move towards higher yields is consistent with new supply coming what you would expect for preparation for the in, especially in the long-end,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose eight basis points to 3.038%. Two-year yields gained seven basis points to 2.734%. Inflation expectations also increased, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) , a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, rising to 3.07%. They are up from a three-month low of 2.86% on May 24. Friday's inflation data could boost expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates as it tries to bring down price pressures that are rising at the fastest pace in 40 years. Ten-year Treasury yields fell from 3-1/2-year highs of 3.203% reached on May 9 as investors worried that the Fed’s tightening will dent growth and risk tipping the U.S. economy into recession. That also raised the prospect that the U.S. central bank could pause rate increases in September. But yields moved back higher last week as Fed officials including Vice Chair Lael Brainard played down the likelihood of a pause and expressed concern that inflation will remain stubbornly high. “The September pause camp has already lost a lot of credibility with the way Fed speakers have been addressing it recently, but I think that when we see this (inflation) data it really should put the nail in the coffin,” said Simons. Friday's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have gained 0.7% in May, compared with 0.3% in April, with annual inflation unchanged at 8.3%, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its June and July meetings, with an additional 50 basis point increase also possible in September. Fed fund futures traders expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 3.19% in March, from 0.83% now. June 6 Monday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.1875 1.2074 0.022 Six-month bills 1.6525 1.6892 0.033 Two-year note 99-141/256 2.7343 0.067 Three-year note 99-120/256 2.9397 0.076 Five-year note 98-30/256 3.0351 0.084 Seven-year note 97-246/256 3.0768 0.087 10-year note 98-156/256 3.038 0.083 20-year bond 97-148/256 3.4184 0.085 30-year bond 93-244/256 3.19 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 1.00 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. SEC gets ready to propose changes to stock market operations - WSJ

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to propose big changes to the stock market that could reshape how it operates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Staffers at the SEC have begun floating plans with market participants in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin gains over 5% to $31,441.76

June 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.2% to $31,441.76 at 2000 GMT on Monday, adding $1,552.78 to its previous close. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 34.8% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.17%...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto association sees slow recovery of chip supplies

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) expects a slow recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips to the country, an essential component for the production of vehicles, the group’s director said at a news conference on Monday. “We’re seeing that there will be...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

468K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy