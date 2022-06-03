ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic admits he wants more game time as Liverpool plot transfer swoop for USA winger

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG3k1_0fzRGjct00

CHRISTIAN PULISIC has admitted that he wants more game time amid a potential Chelsea exit.

The American is currently away on international duty with his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VArHF_0fzRGjct00
Christian Pulisic has been in action for the United States Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Pulisic, 23, started just 13 Premier League games for the Blues last term and has reportedly drawn interest from Liverpool.

Amid speculation, he told US-based reporters: "As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here.

"And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

The Blues have been taken over by Pulisic's US compatriot Todd Boehly.

On discussions with Chelsea's new owner, the winger added: "At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot.

"They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

According to the Star, Liverpool are considering a move for Pulisic.

The Reds appear set to lose attacker Sadio Mane this summer, with the Senegalese ace strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

It's claimed that Liverpool could move for Pulisic as a replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj1fH_0fzRGjct00
Jurgen Klopp could make a move for Pulisic Credit: EPA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG' while on holiday in the US after his Manchester United exit on a free transfer, with the superstar keen to make his next move the 'right' one

Paul Pogba has received offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports, with the Manchester United midfielder currently mulling them over on holiday as he prepares to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer. The superstar's underwhelming second spell with the Red Devils will officially come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#American#Senegalese#Bayern Munich
Yardbarker

Three Manchester United youngsters that Could Boom under Erik Ten Hag

With Manchester United appointing Erik Ten Hag as their new manager, fans will be hoping to see him develop young prospects into key players. Replicating his great work at Ajax, whilst meeting United's traditional club model of developing youth. During his 5-year spell as Ajax manager, Erik Ten Hag's development...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
467K+
Followers
28K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy