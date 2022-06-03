Manchester City Chairman Reveals 'One of the Things He Enjoys Most About the Job'

Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has offered his first thoughts on the club's brand new home shirt for the 2022/23 season, speaking during his annual end-of-season interview.

Despite the fact several kits released by Puma have divided opinion amongst Manchester City fans over the years, it is safe to say that the 2022/23 home shirt has been unanimously well-received by the club’s fanbase.

A key reason why the kit has been a huge success is a historical connection - with the shirt being branded as a Colin Bell-inspired edition dedicated to the late club icon and the City sides of the late 1960s and early 1970s that ushered in one of the most decorated eras of the club's history.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has now joined in the conversation around the glorious home shirt, having his say on the Premier League champions' latest kit release. " One of the best things, one the things I enjoy most about this job is that final decision making on the kits," Al Mubarak said this week in his annual, end-of-season interview . IMAGO / PA Images

"There are many things about this that you like, and some things that you enjoy, some things you do not, but believe me; that part I really enjoy. "Over the last 14 years, when the final recommendations on the kits, it is something I really look forward to." IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

As witnessed in Manchester City's final home game of the 2021/22 Premier League season against Aston Villa, where the Blues retained their crown in scintillating fashion by scoring thrice late on, their home shirt was donned by fans around a packed Etihad Stadium in great numbers. It was revealed recently that the 2022/23 home jersey became the club's most successful kit launch to date , with record sales for the first day. IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City's chairman added: "I will say, with Puma, they have been quite incredible in the way they have approached each season, each kit.

"You look at what they have done with this particular kit. I assure you, when they showed it to me the for the first time, I knew this was going to be a home run."

Interestingly, since the kit launch it has been highlighted that one of the top 10 names requested for shirt printing upon the edition's opening day release was (Colin) ' Bell 8 ’.

Al Mubarak said: "The history that this brings back, the colours, the crest back in the centre, the homage to the 1960s and 70s, and of course, Colin Bell - at this time, the timing, and having that special connection to 'The King'.

"I knew it, this was going to be a big hit, and clearly now we all know now that it is the best kit we have ever had from a sales perspective."

