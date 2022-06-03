ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Matthew Morrison Responds to Reports He Was Fired from ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Over “Flirty” Messages: “Blatantly Untrue”

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago

Matthew Morrison is attempting to clear his name after reports this week alleged he was fired as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance for sending “flirty” messages to a contestant. Days after the news broke, Morrison posted a video to Instagram Thursday to “clarify” the narrative of his exit from the FOX reality competition.

In the clip, Morrison directly addresses the camera, saying, “It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide. So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

According to Morrison, his “one message” read, “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”

The Glee star claims, “I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

Morrison’s video comes after People reported he was fired from SYTYCD over an “inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.” A source told the outlet Morrison and the unidentified contestant “didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media.”

The competitor “felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers,” the source told People , “who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

Morrison’s dismissal from SYTYCD was first reported May 27, when Morrison said he was leaving the show because he “did not follow competition production protocols.” His latest video has us wondering, if he’s claiming to have only sent “one message” with a purely platonic intention, what protocols did he break?

While we’re still waiting for the truth of this increasingly messy situation to come out, we’re at least confident Morrison won’t be on SYTYCD going forward; he will be replaced by a new, yet-unnamed judge, who will join JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the remainder of the season.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.

