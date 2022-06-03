Junior Camp for East Coweta softball

PCOM Georgia in Suwanee held a graduation ceremony for 236 doctoral students on Thursday, May 26, at the Ameris Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. “At PCOM Georgia, you have acquired vital knowledge, critical thinking, and clinical skills. You have learned, too, how to pivot and adapt, and how to meet challenges with courage and determination. And resilience,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay Feldstein in addressing the graduates. “I have never been more proud of a class of students. Go. Step out into the chaos and make use of your gifts for the betterment of the world!”

1 DAY AGO