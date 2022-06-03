Junior Camp for East Coweta softball

The East Coweta Lady Indians softball team kicked off their summer by hosting the 13th annual EC Lady Indians Junior Softball Camp. Designed for kids from kindergarten through eighth grade, Head Coach Franklin DeLoach welcomed 130...
The Georgia Bulldogs season comes to an end as the North Carolina Tar Heels ripped their hearts out 6-5. For what was mostly a slow game, we saw the UGA hitters fight for their lives in the 9th inning, and come up just short. Saying comes up short doesn’t really...
How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. Georgia football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
Principal’s Top Ten Award winners for the 10 students in sixth grade with the highest GPAs are, from left, Lauren McDonald, Franco Sanchez, Christian Thomas, Nathan McKenzie, Lewis Hammond, Eliza Wilson, Piper Tingle, Addi Zeiler, Caroline Brackett and Eva Caldwell. The Mahaffey Orthodontics of Peachtree City All Smiles Award...
This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
The rent is up in Newnan, according to the June report from Apartment List. According to the report, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Newnan has climbed 1.5 percent over the last month to an average of $1,470 per month, and has increased 15.9 percent in comparison to last year.
Tiffany Houston is an unseen hero in Newnan. Houston moved to Newnan from Carrollton in 1998 and has been working in the school system since 2002. Most days you can find her helping senior citizens in Newnan with various errands. Her acts of charity started when she was 18. She...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anthony Simpson’s voice was a surprise to everyone including his family. “The doctors had told us even before that he would never walk or talk, said Simpson’s mother Tonya Ogletree. “We would hear him sing and he would recite stuff.”. His mother said...
The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Saturday June 4. It warns of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The outlook for this afternoon mostly applies to central...
PERRY, Ga. — For some of us, it wouldn't be summertime without a little fishing, but you might be a little wishy-washy when it comes to handling bait and reeling in a bass. The state has just the answer... Gabriel Harris loves fishing so much he brought out his...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Cade Reddington was last seen June 2 at ACE Academy in Canton. Cade is described as 6 feet, 150 pounds with...
Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Hue Walker, son of Meredith and Caleb Castleman of Ringgold, May 10. • Weston Reign, son of April and Dylan Hubbard of Chatsworth, May 10. • Camila, daughter of Laura Estrada Triana and Victor Gonzalez Solis of Dalton, May 10. • Desmari...
FORT VALLEY, GA (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky football signee was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Georgia last month, according to Fort Valley Police in Georgia. 19-year old Quentel Jones, of Fort Valley, Georgia, is charged with battery in connection to the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Farm Stand Friday is back in Columbus. Several farmers set up shop at the corner of 38th Street and Second Avenue to sell fresh vegetables, fruit and produce to the public. Today was the first day of the eight-week run for the farmers’ market setup.
UPDATE: 6/5/22 (8:15 P.M.) Columbus Police say they were called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. The victim is in stable condition A News 3 reporter is on the scene and says there is heavy police presence and a portion of the road is blocked off. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department was […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late morning shooting that left one person injured. Police say they were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was shot in the 900 block of Fairfield Drive. Authorities say the person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
PCOM Georgia in Suwanee held a graduation ceremony for 236 doctoral students on Thursday, May 26, at the Ameris Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. “At PCOM Georgia, you have acquired vital knowledge, critical thinking, and clinical skills. You have learned, too, how to pivot and adapt, and how to meet challenges with courage and determination. And resilience,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay Feldstein in addressing the graduates. “I have never been more proud of a class of students. Go. Step out into the chaos and make use of your gifts for the betterment of the world!”
A Cherokee County man was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, in connection with the burglary of a residence in Floyd County. According to police reports, 30 year old Kevin Seth Edwards of a Cedar Bluff address, was taken into custody for stealing both a generator and an air compressor from the home. He stands charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
Comments / 0