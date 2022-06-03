ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Southern Football in the ’70s, Roll Tide

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1970s in the South should just be called The Decade of the Bear. From 1970 to 1979, Alabama won eight SEC Championships. They went to five Sugar Bowls, two Orange Bowls and the Cotton Bowl once. The Bear closed the decade with 100 wins and 18 losses. The Alabama dynasty...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. Georgia football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two Georgia Bulldogs named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

ATLANTA — Former University of Georgia head football coach Mark Richt hopes to add another line to his storied resume. The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The now-retired coach...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Georgia Fans Have A Message For Arch Manning

Recruiting never sleeps. That must be the message Kirby Smart is teaching Georgia football fans these days. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is visiting the University of Georgia this weekend. Bulldogs fans are well aware he's in town. A couple of fans threw together a sign for Manning that reads: "Arch...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
City
Auburn, GA
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
Coweta County, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
CARROLLTON, GA
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Exploring Southern Charm in Athens, Georgia

Visitors in Athen, GeorgiaPhoto credit: Visit Athens. Athens is a hip college town located only an hour’s drive from the bustling capital of Atlanta, Georgia. Centered around eclectic neighborhoods, a walkable downtown and an expansive University of Georgia campus, the small town makes for a perfect weekend getaway.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gas jumps to a record high across Georgia

Gas jumped up to a $4.29 state average Monday morning, matching the all-time record high originally set in March of this year. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report released, that’s a 16-cent increase in just one week. That’s 53 cents more than last month and $1.39 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Southern Football#Sec#Orange Bowls#Bear#Wishbone#Halfbacks
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Democrats fume as pro-Walker PAC hands out gas cards

Georgia Democrats are fuming over a weekend gas giveaway by a GOP political action committee. $4,000 in $25 vouchers were handed out AT an Atlanta Chevron station by the pro-Herschel Walker PAC named 34-N-22. Designed to highlight rising gas prices to help Republicans unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s running against former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker. People in the heavily Democratic area got the gas voucher and a flyer touting Walker and volunteers outside the station held signs reading, “Warnock Isn’t Working.”
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WXIA 11 Alive

AR-15 sales surge in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sales have spiked at some gun stores in Georgia – a backlash to efforts to write stricter gun laws. "The way this president is driving this country, everybody need to be carrying at this point," Carl Brecker, a Powder Springs gun owner who'd just completed a purchase at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, said.
SMYRNA, GA
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
Sage News

Four Chicago-Style restaurants you must try

Chicago, Illinois is affectionately called, “The Windy City” because of the strong winds from Lake Michigan, especially in the winter months. Many visitors come to Chicago for the food experience, arts and theatre, and beautiful outstretched miles upon miles of the lakefront and beaches. Famous Chicago landmarks include Navy Pier, The Willis Tower, Soldier Field, and The Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy