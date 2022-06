SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for the mother killed in a crash near Saint George this week while her two sons were in the car with her. On Thursday, June 2, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Tyra Salisbury Anderson, 28, of Saint George, was the victim of a fatal car accident near Saint George. Family and friends said her two sons - 2-and-a-half and 10-months old - were in the car with her during the crash.

