England talisman Joe Root has been backed to break Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of scoring the most runs in Test cricket. On Sunday, Root became the second England cricketer after Alastair Cook to reach the landmark of 10,000 runs in the longest format and former Australia captain Mark Taylor reckons that he could replace the legendary Indian as the top run-scorer in the whites.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO