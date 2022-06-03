ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

It’s completely unfair – Stephen Kenny defends Republic record in Nations League

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnxyW_0fzREJwX00

Stephen Kenny has launched a passionate defence of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League record as they attempt to win their first game in the competition at the 11th attempt.

The Republic are one of only five countries – Iceland, Northern Ireland, Andorra and San Marino are the others – who are yet to register a victory in the tournament after two editions, and that is a record they are desperate to address when they run out against Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday evening.

Kenny has challenged his players to win their League B1 group to clinch second-seed status for October’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw, but he has insisted it would be harsh to judge his only previous campaign – Martin O’Neill was in charge for the first – as a result of the Covid-19 crisis which enveloped it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dm5w_0fzREJwX00
The Republic of Ireland have not fared well in the Nations League so far (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Speaking at his pre-match press conference at the Republican Stadium, he said: “We had a situation where after coming back from a Euro play-off, we had to play Wales. We had a call late at night to say that five of the starting XI couldn’t play because they were close contacts and two of the players on the plane couldn’t play.

“We were one of the few countries at the time that were adopting those rules on close contacts – two metres – so for two windows we really had minus 10 players.

“In difficult circumstances, all of the games were either drawn or lost by a goal. The players acquitted themselves well at the time considering the circumstances. It’s not fair to assess that campaign at all, completely unfair.”

In all, the Republic have drawn five and lost five of the 10 Nations League games they have played to date, scoring only two goals in the process.

However, they have made steady progress in the last year or so and head into the Armenia game on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run.

Kenny added: “I know people want to criticise that period and people really went after us in that period, but I think we have shown over the last year that the players have played brilliantly.

“The Irish public really identify with this team now. It’s a new style of play, it’s a vibrant style of play, the players have been terrific.”

Kenny will have a full squad of players from which to choose in Yerevan, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu having shaken off a back injury, and skipper Seamus Coleman is relishing the start of a new campaign fresh from club Everton’s ultimately successful fight for Premier League survival.

Coleman said: “Tomorrow afternoon’s game is the most important one for us trying to start on a good note.

“We know it won’t be easy, but the last 12 months have been really good as the manager touched on, the Serbia game, Portugal, Belgium.

“The team has grown in confidence and we are playing a style of football that people want to see, and we are forever improving.

“The new lads coming in as well are eager to impress, so we will start off tomorrow hoping to get all three points, play well and we will go from there. You go into any campaign wanting to do the best that you can, so that is what we will be doing.”

Coleman and his team-mates will, however, have to deal with soaring temperatures in Eastern Europe, with forecasts suggesting the mercury could hit 36C during the game.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nathan Patterson confident he will come back fitter and stronger

Scotland wing-back Nathan Patterson is confident he will be fitter and stronger than ever after his recent injury lay-off. The 20-year-old was frustrated when he suffered an ankle injury in early April that required surgery and kept him sidelined for almost two months. However, as he prepares to return to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin O'neill
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations League#Everton#Iceland#League B1#Euro#Xi
newschain

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Edward and Sophie join giant picnic to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Earl and Countess of Wessex laughed, joked and chatted about the Queen as they joined thousands at a picnic near Windsor Castle. A sea of red, white and blue stretched down 800 metres of the Long Walk as around 3,000 people, young and old, converged on almost 500 tables on Sunday afternoon.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy