Sonora, CA — Several items will go before the Sonora City Council this evening. The council will vote on approving an employment agreement with Melissa Eads that would remove the “interim” label from her title and make her the City Administrator. The five-year agreement would start with a base salary of $150,000 and increase annually based on Cost of Living Increases and the Consumer Price Index. She will also receive $400 monthly vehicle allowance and other benefits. She has been serving as interim City Administrator since January. The new employment agreement would span five years.

SONORA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO