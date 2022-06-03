SNAP benefits extended for June

BOSTON - $500 checks for about 330,000 Massachusetts workers are going in the mail Monday as part of the second round of the state's "Essential Employee Premium Pay Program."Half a million low-income workers received the first round of payments in March, based on their 2020 tax returns. For this second round, eligibility criteria are similar but determined by 2021 state tax returns. Those who collected a payment in the first round of the program or anyone who received unemployment compensation in 2021 are not eligible. Click here for more information about eligibility. "The eligibility parameters for the second round of payments largely mirror...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO