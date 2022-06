The wet weather will stick around Monday across South Florida, but it won't do anything to calm the hot temperatures across the area. Our stretch of calm weather continues to start the week with mostly sunny skies and light winds Monday morning. Humidity levels are sky high and that will translate into afternoon and early evening storms. Easily half of us will get wet as a Flood Watch is in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward through Wednesday.

