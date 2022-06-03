Iowa wrestlers set to compete at US World Team Trials

“With social media the way it is, it’s very easy for people to put information out there that can be misleading or tampering in some ways with an election, so we have be cognizant of it,” Pate said. “We have to keep people informed of the facts and do our very best.” Kim Wyman of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said misinformation online is often from some of the countries that are engaged in cyber attacks on U.S. targets. “Places like Russia and Iran and China is we’ve seen them use mis-, dis- and mal-information campaigns to spread information that is not true to undermine not only confidence in our election system,” she said, “but to sow discord between Americans and to pit Americans against each other.”

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO