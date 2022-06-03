ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa wrestlers set to compete at US World Team Trials

 4 days ago

Seven current and two incoming Iowa wrestlers will compete in the under-23 and under-20...

Atlantic Chamber joins statewide Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT)

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce today (Tuesday), announced the Chamber has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The goal is to have Iowa’s business community raise awareness and help prevent human trafficking. Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.
ATLANTIC, IA
Iowa-based distilleries may not produce unlimited amounts of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin…

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s mobile history museum is back on the road for the summer

(Radio Iowa) – A custom-Iowa-built R-V is back on the road as the state’s mobile history museum. Michael Morain, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, says the State Historical Society of Iowa’s vehicle is fully outfitted to bring a wide array of interesting items from Iowa’s past directly to Iowans. “The new exhibit has 56 historical artifacts that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history,” Morain says. “All of that is within the 300 square feet of the Winnebago.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announces state’s highest historic preservation awards

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Monday) announced 17 projects and individuals in 14 Iowa communities received the state’s highest honors for historic preservation during the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit held last week in Mason City. The summit, presented annually by the department’s State Historic Preservation Office, is the state of Iowa’s premier conference for professionals and volunteers involved in historic preservation.
IOWA STATE
Election security team holds briefing on eve of Iowa Primary

“With social media the way it is, it’s very easy for people to put information out there that can be misleading or tampering in some ways with an election, so we have be cognizant of it,” Pate said. “We have to keep people informed of the facts and do our very best.” Kim Wyman of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said misinformation online is often from some of the countries that are engaged in cyber attacks on U.S. targets. “Places like Russia and Iran and China is we’ve seen them use mis-, dis- and mal-information campaigns to spread information that is not true to undermine not only confidence in our election system,” she said, “but to sow discord between Americans and to pit Americans against each other.”
IOWA STATE
Carlin challenging Grassley in tomorrow’s GOP Primary

(Radio Iowa) – There are two statewide races in Tuesday’s Primary Election for Iowa’s U-S Senate seat. Three candidates are competing in the Democratic Primary. In the Republican Primary, Jim Carlin is challenging incumbent Chuck Grassley. Grassley is seeking an eighth term. Carlin is an attorney and a state senator from Sioux City. “I feel that the base of people that are going to align themselves with us is very energized,” Carlin said.
IOWA STATE
June could stay cool

(Radio Iowa) – State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook for June shows an elevated signal for below-average temperatures. “So typically during the warm season, and meteorological summer, which we’re in now, when we do see a cold signal that typically is coupled with a wetter signal, so we’ll just have to see how the month pans out,” he says, “but the expectation is, with these cooler temperatures, we’d get rainfall during the day more cloud cover at night.” Glisan says we’d see impacts on both sides for temperatures.
IOWA STATE
BIG changes would simplify Iowa Democratic Party’s 2024 Caucuses

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Democrats are proposing changes that would dramatically simplify their Caucuses in 2024, as party leaders try to keep their caucuses first-in-the-nation. The Iowa Democratic Party suggests getting rid of all the complicated math, coin flips and other Caucus night rules that have been used for decades to figure out which presidential candidate won the Caucuses. Instead, the party proposes using mail-in ballots — the party is calling these “presidential preference cards” rather than “ballots” — in the weeks before the night of the Caucuses. The winner would be announced when the Caucus meetings begin in precincts throughout the state.
IOWA STATE

