Iowa wrestlers set to compete at US World Team Trials

(Radio Iowa) – State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook for June shows an elevated signal for below-average temperatures. “So typically during the warm season, and meteorological summer, which we’re in now, when we do see a cold signal that typically is coupled with a wetter signal, so we’ll just have to see how the month pans out,” he says, “but the expectation is, with these cooler temperatures, we’d get rainfall during the day more cloud cover at night.” Glisan says we’d see impacts on both sides for temperatures.
