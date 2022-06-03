ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 in hospital after car hits police vehicle, then house in North Carolina

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a car hit a police vehicle and then hit a house, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

A car was going south on Marshall Smith Road and officer was going west on West Market Street when the car ran a stop sign, hit the officer’s vehicle and then hit a house.

Highway patrol officials believe the driver was possibly having a medical episode after hitting the police cruiser.

His foot was reportedly still on the gas when officers arrived on scene after the house was hit.

The driver and passenger in the car that hit the house were hospitalized.

The officers has minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Highway patrol troopers charged the driver with failure to maintain lane control.

