Justice, WV

Doctors confirm Gov. Justice’s Lyme disease diagnosis

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After a week of uncertainty, Gov. Justice’s doctors confirm that he has Lyme disease.

In a press release, it says that Justice will be on antibiotics for several weeks.

Justice held his first COVID-19 briefing after he started to be treated for possible Lyme disease yesterday, May 31.

He says his illness made him cancel his COVID-19 briefings for the week of May 23.

Comments / 0

