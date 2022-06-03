Doctors confirm Gov. Justice’s Lyme disease diagnosis

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After a week of uncertainty, Gov. Justice’s doctors confirm that he has Lyme disease.

In a press release, it says that Justice will be on antibiotics for several weeks.

Justice held his first COVID-19 briefing after he started to be treated for possible Lyme disease yesterday, May 31.

He says his illness made him cancel his COVID-19 briefings for the week of May 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.