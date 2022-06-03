ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Second local flock hit by ‘bird flu’

By Jonathan Shelley
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A state agency says it has confirmed avian influenza in a flock of about 100 birds in Allen County -- the second such known instance of the disease in...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

WANE-TV

Endangered turtle found in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
WANE-TV

Recycling won’t be collected in Fort Wayne this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city of Fort Wayne counts down the final days of its contract with Red River Waste Solutions, the problem with trash collection continues to plague the city. The city said in a news release Monday that garbage collection crews were finishing collections...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Monthslong bridge work for section of Indiana 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A section of Indiana 3 in Huntertown will have lane closures during bridge construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said. The monthslong work is scheduled to begin June 13 on the bridge between Gump and Shoaff roads, the work is expected...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

‘It’s really scary’; Parent and student react to possibility of more teachers carrying guns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the wake of mass shootings across the country many people are asking, how can schools keep students safe?. Since the beginning of the year, police across America have investigated nearly 250 mass shootings. In fact, in 2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that gun violence has overtaken car crashes as the leading cause of death for children in America.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Former congressman running out of options for cancer treatment

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Doctors have stopped giving former congressman Mark Souder chemotherapy as a treatment for his pancreatic cancer. According to a social media post, Souder claims that chemotherapy and surgery are no longer options for his cancer treatment. The post came after a PET scan he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thousands watch 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show at airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Gas Prices Across Northeast Indiana Hovering Around $5 Per Gallon Mark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices across the area are hovering around the $5 per gallon threshold. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 40.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.82/g higher than a year ago. In addition the price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.79 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.23 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.29 per gallon while the highest was $5.59 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Road closure on U.S. 6 in Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Northeast reports that U.S. 6 in Elkhart County will be scheduled to close on or after June 5 due to railroad work. Crews are expected to be finished with the work by Tuesday. Drivers are advised to use the approved detour...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -A cold front will slowly move toward our area. Ahead of it, showers will develop and a few thunderstorms are possible. If thunderstorms do develop they could bring periods of heavy rain. The rain chance should decrease on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

5 dogs found dead in northwest Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Sunday morning that left five pets dead in a home on the city’s northwest side. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2500...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane closures planned for US 30 construction in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will lane closures on both sides of U.S. Highway 30 in Whitley County starting next week. INDOT says crews will be installing new pipe and extending the right turn lane on westbound U.S. 30 at State Road 9 in Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Gas surges to $5.25 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas in Fort Wayne has climbed to an arm and a leg per gallon. Well, almost. The cost of a gallon of unleaded gas surged to $5.25 on Monday at stations across Fort Wayne. Four weeks ago, stations were selling regular gas at $4.39...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the money allocated from Washington in 2020. […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend Starbucks catches fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue. When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident. A Starbucks employee told 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLFI.com

Carroll County barn engulfed in flames

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A barn was engulfed in flames earlier Sunday evening in Carroll County. According to Carroll County Emergency Management, a passer-by on State Road 25 dialed 911 at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a barn fire at 3617 W 600 North. Medics were requested to the scene.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

