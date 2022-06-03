ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Gaming Card Sale: Buy One, Get One 15% Off Steam, eShop, Xbox and More

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy is running a buy one, get one 15% off sale on physical gaming cards that include gift cards, memberships, and in-game currency. Eligible cards include Steam gift cards, Nintendo Online memberships and eShop gift cards, Xbox...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can request an invite to buy a PS5 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a new and more orderly way for shoppers to buy a PS5. You can request an invitation right here on the console’s product page (it’s to the right, where a “buy” button would normally be located), and the company says that if you’re chosen, you’ll receive an e-mail with a link to purchase one within 72 hours. What’s more, you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to request an invite.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best USB hub for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

You won't run out of ports on your console with these top quality USB hubs. With the many accessories available today fighting for life on your PS4 or PS5, you'll find there just isn't enough USB ports to go around. If you want to avoid endless amounts of cable swapping, you can easily remedy the problem with the best USB hub for PS4 and PS5. Here are some of our favorites you can find right now.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
#Eshop#Gift Cards#Currency#Best Buy#Video Game#Nintendo Online#Game Pass
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 6, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
BobVila

Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Lawn Mowers and Outdoor Tools Today Only

Amazon is celebrating the summer season by offering a massive sale on lawn mowers and outdoor tools today only. The sale includes amazing deals on outdoor power equipment from Greenworks, which is one of our experts’ favorite brands thanks to its high-performing and highly rated tools like the battery-powered Greenworks lawn mower and leaf blower.
SHOPPING
GAMINGbible

‘Assassin's Creed Origins’ Is Free On Xbox Very Soon

It’s the last day of the month, and you know what that means. It’s monthly subscription service “free” game announcement season, baby! Man, that does not roll off the tongue. While PlayStation Plus’ June picks haven’t been officially unveiled yet, it was reported yesterday that subscribers...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Announces New "Extended" Gaming Showcase

Xbox and Bethesda have announced that another "extended" gaming showcase will now be taking place next week on June 14th. Previously, both publishers revealed that they would be holding the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this coming Sunday on June 12th to make new announcements tied to forthcoming Xbox games. And while this event will still happen, it seems that Xbox has so much to reveal in the coming week that it will now be holding two presentations.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox’s secret achievements can now be viewed before they’re unlocked

A new update to Xbox consoles has changed secret achievements, and it’s quite a handy change for any hunters out there. Xbox users can now view secret achievements natively, as announced via an Xbox Wire post. On how to access the information, the post reads: “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.”
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

Is trying to fend off scalpers and bots that snag all of the and consoles before you can secure one. It's rolling out an invite-based ordering option for high-demand products that are in low supply to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on the items. The invite option is available...
RETAIL
laptopmag.com

Best Nintendo Switch games for kids under 10

The best Nintendo Switch games for kids are not only fun but also easy to understand and age appropriate. Kids as young as three are picking up game controllers and mashing buttons. Game ratings help parents choose the best content for their children's safety while playing games. Age ratings are...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Amazon Restocks PS5 Consoles in an Unusual Way

Amazon announced a new PlayStation 5 restock this week, but this time, things work a bit differently. Instead of just scrambling in to get a PlayStation 5 only to find them already scooped up by scalpers or others who got in sooner, those looking to buy the console from Amazon now have to request an invitation to this buying event. Requesting that invite doesn't necessarily mean that you'll be one of the people chosen to acquire a PlayStation 5, but it's a unique authentication method regardless that we may see used again in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

How to hard reset your Xbox Series X

If you're wondering how to hard reset an Xbox Series X, then you've probably got an issue that's caused your console to crash or freeze, preventing you from using the standard restarting methods. Thankfully, these problems are rare with the Xbox Series X, but they are still very frustrating as they can completely stop your console from functioning until remedial action is taken. We've got everything you need to know about performing an Xbox Series X hard reset, so hopefully you'll be gaming again in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Wolfenstein: The New Order goes free on the Epic Store

In 2014, MachineGames brought William 'B.J.' Blazkowicz back from purgatory in Wolfenstein: The New Order, pitting him against a Nazi war machine that had conquered the world in an alternate 1960s. You can get it for free right now on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). The New...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Use a PS4 Controller on a PS5

Whether you don't want to fork out the expense of investing in a second PS5 DualSense controller, prefer the PS4 controller, or have damaged your PS5 controller, there are several reasons why you might want to use a PS4 controller on your PS5 console. Whatever the reason, the good news...
VIDEO GAMES

