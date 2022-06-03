ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

54B District Court to be closed June 9-10

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 54B District Court will be closed to the public on Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10.

The court will be undergoing a physical case inventory required every year by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Court offices will not be open for walk-in arraignments or payments. All in custody arraignments and emergency matters will be conducted while the court’s business offices are closed to the public.

You can find drop boxes for filings and payments at the East Lansing Police Department’s police desk, 409 Park Lane; East Lansing City Hall’s north parking lot, 410 Abbot Road; and the corner of Park Lane and Linden Street.

You can also make online payments at www.54bdistrictcourt.com.

