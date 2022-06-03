Police release new details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting.
Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 47-year-old Curtis Priest dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the shooting started as an altercation between Priest and 51-year-old Donna Wong. The altercation escalated and police say Wong shot Priest.
Wong remained at the scene, was interviewed, and was arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
