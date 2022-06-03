ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Police release new details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St.

Judge reverses order on non-gestational mother’s status

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 47-year-old Curtis Priest dead from a gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rInkQ_0fzR9eQG00
Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting. Image KFOR

Investigators say the shooting started as an altercation between Priest and 51-year-old Donna Wong. The altercation escalated and police say Wong shot Priest.

Oklahoma man accused of murdering wife

Wong remained at the scene, was interviewed, and was arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7o9e_0fzR9eQG00
Donna Wong Oklahoma County Detention Center

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Oklahoma#Violent Crime#Okc#Kfor#N W 115th St Judge#Nexstar Media Inc
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are currently investigating the 33rd homicide of 2022 that occurred Sunday night. According to police, they responded to a shooting Sunday evening around 7 p.m. in the 11,000 block of Paradise In Dr. Police say upon arrival at the scene, they found...
iheart.com

One Dead In Oklahoma City Shooting

Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night. Officers say one person was shot and killed at a home on Paradise In Drive, but no other details are known at this time. The victim has not been identified.
KOCO

Police investigating after shooting victim found dead in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in north Oklahoma City. Shortly before 7:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 11300 block of Paradise In Drive, near North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 108th Street. Officers found a victim shot to death, a news release says.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after shots fired at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an Oklahoma City apartment complex Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a report that bullets came through the front of their apartment near Southwest 14th Street and Westwood Boulevard. Police found shell casings a few streets down from the Will Rogers Courts Apartments.
news9.com

Motorcycle Rider Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a motorcycle rider suffered a broken leg after crashing into another car Sunday evening. Officers said the motorcycle rider was speeding as another car was attempting to make a left turn. The rider crashed into the back of the car and is now at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Protestors Rally In Support Of Metro Men Sentenced In 2020 Homicide

Protestors gathered outside the county detention center demanding justice for two metro inmates they believed were wrongly convicted. Trevynn Conley and Clarence Wright were arrested in 2020 for a deadly shooting at SW Oklahoma City 7-11 convenience store. Conley and Wright were in court Friday. Conley was given a life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred amid a domestic dispute in a NW Oklahoma City neighborhood. Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before noon near NW 115th and County Line Road. A domestic dispute led to the fatal shooting. Detectives are working to […]
KOCO

WATCH: Cowboys, emergency crews wrangle cow loose on busy Oklahoma City highway

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews wrangled a cow after it got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway Monday morning. The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The cow eventually ran onto the service road, where cowboys and emergency crews wrangled it. Sky 5 was flying overhead...
KOCO

Run, hide or fight if confronted with active shooter situation, police say

NORMAN, Okla. — With active shooters seemingly becoming more common, police have suggestions on what to do if you find yourself in such a situation. When Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason was starting out in law enforcement, active shooter training wasn’t routine. “It was something that came later...
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy