Chicago, IL

Today In The Culture, June 3, 2022: RIP Paul Zimbrakos | Landmarks Grants | Chicago Filmmakers Workforce Training

By Ray Pride
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Antiques collected by the late Illinois Governor James R. Thompson will be available at an estate sale in Winnetka Friday and Saturday,” reports the Tribune. “’He was a prolific collector of things,’ said Samantha Thompson, the governor’s daughter, who is hosting the sale… Thompson referred to his preferred pastime as ‘pickin’...

Today In The Culture, June 6, 2022: Monique Meloche in Michigan City | Scott Turow Takes on Supreme Court | Ukraine Asks Chicago to Dump a Sister City

Michigan City, Indiana’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ upcoming summer exhibition, “moniquemeloche presents…” will be displayed June 18-October 21. The exhibition showcases artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago since its inception in the West Loop over twenty years ago. “moniquemeloche promotes contemporary artists, aiming to be a trailblazer for artistic talents early or under-recognized in their careers. Working with an international roster of emerging and established artists in all media, the gallery’s focus is on discovering and fostering up-and-coming artists, bringing them to the attention of collectors, curators, institutions and global audiences. Taking a curatorial approach honed after Meloche’s years at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the gallery presents conceptually challenging installations in Chicago and at art fairs internationally with an emphasis on institutional outreach.” Lora Fosberg, LCA’s director of exhibitions, says in a release, “Not only is moniquemeloche one of the best galleries in the Midwest, but some of the artists in the show are world renowned and can be seen in some of the most important museums and galleries in the world. In addition to Monique being a hit-maker, she has showed artists of color since her gallery’s beginning, long before the art world’s attempt to catch up. It’s time to celebrate her and the artists she represents.” Participating artists in “moniquemeloche presents…” include Sanford Biggers, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, Rashid Johnson, Kajahl, Ben Murray, Ebony G. Patterson, Karen Reimer, Jake Troyli and Nate Young.
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
honestcolumnist.com

Landmarks: A North Sider who embraced life in Pullman becomes national monument’s newest park ranger

Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”
Q985

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
WGN News

Chicago half-marathon held on West Side for first time

CHICAGO — The Bank of America Chicago half-marathon is being held on the city’s West Side for the first time on Sunday morning. The race began in Garfield Park and will travel throughout the West Side, traveling through Douglass Park and Humboldt Park along the boulevards, offering a change of pace from the typical Loop […]
CBS Chicago

Premium gas found going for $7.29 in Chicago; many have been forced to change habits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We found premium gas in Chicago going for $7.29 a gallon on Thursday. That is a figure higher than the hourly minimum wage in a dozen states – including Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, this all highlights the struggles that families are encountering with inflation. Experts say it could lead to demand destruction when drivers change their habits to save money. That $7.29 per gallon figure for premium was found in the West Loop. It was $7.01 in Pilsen on Thursday, and $7.10 in Little Italy. In Skokie, it was...
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
internewscast.com

Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

When a person goes missing, their loved ones are left with the agonizing void of having something ripped away from them. Imagine the emotions involved if it was two young sisters who vanished at the same time. That’s what authorities say happened 21 years ago to a Chicago family. Tionda...
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
