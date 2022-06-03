ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical storm warning issued after dangerous 40mph winds and 14 inches of rain bring flash flooding and mudslide fears

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
MILLIONS across the Sunshine State are under a tropical storm warning as dangerous 40mph winds and life-threatening flash flooding are forecast this weekend.

The fast-growing storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico dubbed Alex poses a severe threat to residents across southern and central Florida, as well as the Keys.

Million across Southern and Central Florida, as well as the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning Credit: Twitter/@NHC_Atlantic
Tropical Storm Alex is forecast to touchdown in Florida by Friday evening and continue through Saturday Credit: Twitter/@NHC_Atlantic
South Florida and the Keys could see four to eight inches of rain Credit: Getty

The National Weather Service expects the tropical storm to make landfall on Florida by Friday evening and continue through Saturday morning.

The Cuban government also issued a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth, according to the NWS.

Tropical storm Alex is expected to barrel through Cuba and parts of Florida with extremely strong winds and heavy rain that could spark mudslide fears.

Western Cuba could see up to 14 inches of rain with the possibility of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Some areas in northwestern Bahamas could see up to 10 inches.

The forecast for Florida included the possibility of tornadoes over the state's southern portion through Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Florida and the Keys could see four to eight inches of rain.

As of Friday morning, Alex had sustained 40mph winds but could develop as time progressed.

AGATHA'S PATH OF DESTRUCTION

Alex evolved into a tropical strong from remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall as a category two storm in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Tuesday.

At least 11 people were killed and 20 are missing after the massive storm produced life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said rivers overflowed their banks and swept away people in homes while other victims were buried under mud and rocks.

Murat said there are reports of three children missing near the resort of Huatulco.

“There were fundamentally two reasons" for the deaths, Murat told local media.

“There were rivers that overflowed, and on the other hand, and the most serious part, were landslides.”

