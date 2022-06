The world of DC's Flashpoint is back in full swing, despite the best efforts of Thomas Wayne. The alternate-universe Batman stars in Flashpoint Beyond, which sees the more violent, no-holds-barred Batman investigating the sudden resurrection of his home reality after its destruction in the Batman/Flash crossover, The Button. The series' second issue goes on sale June 7 but could the answer to its central mystery have already been revealed in this summer's company-wide event, Dark Crisis?

COMICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO