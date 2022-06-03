Crestview man arrested with drugs after violating pre-trial release

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Monterey Street. The officer initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver collided with another vehicle and became disabled. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot was apprehended by officers. Both subjects were transported to the hospital for treatment and later transported to Metro Jail. Louis Shamburger, 44, was arrested and Brittany Martin, 33, on the listed charge and outstanding warrants.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO