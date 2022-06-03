ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

CDC reports drop in number of SW, central Virginia localities with ‘high’ COVID community levels

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COkuj_0fzR7bH900

(WFXR) — One week after many people began gathering for Memorial Day weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actually reported a decrease in the number of the southwest and central Virginia localities with “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community transmission levels.

In order to calculate these coronavirus community levels , the CDC looks at the number of new cases over the previous seven days in each city and county, comparing different indicators to determine each transmission level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ1o0_0fzR7bH900
(Photo courtesy: CDC)

On May 20 , the CDC only reported two counties with “high” community levels in the the Commonwealth — Augusta County and Highland County. Then, by May 27 , that number was up to nine just in southwest and central Virginia.

As of this writing, only five localities in the region are listed at “high” alert levels for the virus:

  • Augusta County
  • Charlotte County
  • Galax
  • Halifax County
  • Lexington
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

Health officials recommend that residents who live in areas under a “high” COVID transmission level do the following:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7pBm_0fzR7bH900
The CDC says the COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on June 2, 2022. New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total) are calculated using data from May 26, 2022 through June 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: CDC)

Meanwhile, there are numerous counties and cities in southwest and central Virginia listed as “medium” alert levels by the CDC:

  • Bath County
  • Bland County
  • Buena Vista
  • Carroll County
  • Covington
  • Giles County
  • Grayson County
  • Henry County
  • Highland County
  • Martinsville
  • Pittsylvania County
  • Radford
  • Roanoke City
  • Roanoke County
  • Rockbridge County
  • Salem
CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The CDC recommends the following for localities deemed as “medium” COVID transmission level:

  • High risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provided about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

If you’re planning on taking a summer vacation anywhere in the U.S. in the near future, you can check out your destination’s coronavirus risk level on the CDC’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Overdose Deaths in Virginia Rise

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The number of Virginia drug overdose deaths rose again in 2021, setting a record for a second year in a row. That's according to a report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that overdose deaths increased 15% in 2021 from the previous year,...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Lexington, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Salem, VA
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These CT Counties

Mask mandates in Connecticut are being eased by federal health officials following the surge of new infections in early spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving most of the state permitted to ditch their facial coverings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Localities#White House
WISH-TV

Indiana drug overdoses continue to rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. drug overdose deaths rose in 2021 over 2020, although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are preliminary may be underreported. More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFXR

CDC COVID map shows ‘high’ and ‘medium’ levels across Virginia

(WFXR) — Several localities across the southwest and central Virginia area are listed as “high” or “medium” risk on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID community transmission level map. The CDC updates its map daily at 8 p.m. ET. On Thursday, June 2, the CDC has the following localities listed as ‘high’: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wvtf.org

Va. News: New whale technology, fire ants in Virginia

Fire ants are thriving in Virginia and it seems they're here to stay. And, new technology is being used to protect whales from lethal collisions with ships. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

7-day average of COVID cases in Virginia declines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New COVID-19 cases dropped for a second straight week in Virginia. As of June 3, the seven-day average across the state is 2,779 cases. That’s down about 500 from the week prior. The Virginia Department of Health says the rate of positivity on PCR tests...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy