CDC reports drop in number of SW, central Virginia localities with ‘high’ COVID community levels

(WFXR) — One week after many people began gathering for Memorial Day weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actually reported a decrease in the number of the southwest and central Virginia localities with “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community transmission levels.

In order to calculate these coronavirus community levels , the CDC looks at the number of new cases over the previous seven days in each city and county, comparing different indicators to determine each transmission level.

(Photo courtesy: CDC)

On May 20 , the CDC only reported two counties with “high” community levels in the the Commonwealth — Augusta County and Highland County. Then, by May 27 , that number was up to nine just in southwest and central Virginia.

As of this writing, only five localities in the region are listed at “high” alert levels for the virus:

Augusta County

Charlotte County

Galax

Halifax County

Lexington

Health officials recommend that residents who live in areas under a “high” COVID transmission level do the following:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

The CDC says the COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on June 2, 2022. New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total) are calculated using data from May 26, 2022 through June 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: CDC)

Meanwhile, there are numerous counties and cities in southwest and central Virginia listed as “medium” alert levels by the CDC:

Bath County

Bland County

Buena Vista

Carroll County

Covington

Giles County

Grayson County

Henry County

Highland County

Martinsville

Pittsylvania County

Radford

Roanoke City

Roanoke County

Rockbridge County

Salem

The CDC recommends the following for localities deemed as “medium” COVID transmission level:

High risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provided about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you’re planning on taking a summer vacation anywhere in the U.S. in the near future, you can check out your destination’s coronavirus risk level on the CDC’s website .

