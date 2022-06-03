ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa shooting outside church leaves 2 victims, suspected gunman dead, sheriff’s department says

By Brie Stimson
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

A shooting in Iowa left two people and a suspected gunman dead outside a church in Ames, Iowa Thursday evening, the Story County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. local time when a man opened fire on two female victims in front of Cornerstone Church on US-30,...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Jilted lover, 33, shot dead his Iowa State University student ex-girlfriend, 22, and her friend, 21, before killing himself in parking lot outside Christian church

A gunman in Iowa shot dead his ex-girlfriend and her friend during a domestic attack before turning the gun on himself, police have revealed. Jonathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, fatally shot, Eden Mariah Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21, in the parking lot outside Cornerstone Church of Armes, near Des Moines, Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said.
The Independent

Suspect in murders of newlyweds in Utah identified as McDonald’s worker

Utah authorities have named the suspect in the murders of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner as Adam Pinkusiewicz, who worked at the same McDonald’s as Ms Turner. She was found shot to death last August, along with her wife, at a campsite near Moab.Pinkusiewicz had been identified as a person of interest in the case after the women’s bodies were found, but authorities couldn’t find him; he took his own life a month after the murders, Grand County Sheriff Steven White said on Wednesday at a press conference.The former McDonald’s employee confessed to killing the two women before his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Shooting At Wisconsin Cemetery Leaves Multiple Victims

Following a spate of deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a hospital in Oklahoma came yet another burst of gun violence on Thursday that left multiple people wounded at a cemetery in Wisconsin. The police department in Racine, Wisconsin, a suburb...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Police: Suspect in Utah campsite slayings killed himself

Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as Crystal Turner, 38, who was gunned down along with her wife, Kylen Schulte, 24. They were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, a tourist town known for its sweeping desert landscapes. They were camping in the South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cornerstone Church#Fox News Digital#Crossroad Baptist Church#Today Network#Reuters#Ames Pd
The Independent

Multiple people shot in ‘critical incident’ at Wisconsin funeral, police say

Multiple people have been shot in a ‘critical incident’ at a cemetery where a funeral was taking place in Wisconsin, police say.The incident took place during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine on Thursday afternoon, according to TMJ4“Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident,” Racine Police Department tweeted.“At 2.26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”Police have not officially confirmed the number of victims or described their conditions.The funeral was being held for Da’Shontay L...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
Complex

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Mom charged in slaying of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

The Minnesota mother whose two infants were found in the Mississippi River years apart was arrested Monday in one of their slayings, authorities said. Jennifer Matter, 50, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said at a news conference. Her arrest came 8,222...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Axios Des Moines

Sheriff: Man who fatally shot 2 in Iowa church parking lot arrested days before

A man who shot and killed two women and then himself in an Ames church parking lot Thursday night had been arrested for harassment allegations involving one of the victims earlier this week, Story County's sheriff said.Driving the news: Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the shooter during a press conference Friday as 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone. Fitzgerald said Whitlatch drove to Cornerstone Church and fatally shot Iowa State University students and friends Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21, around 7pm Thursday.The big picture: The shooting occurred minutes after President Joe Biden delivered a special primetime address about...
The Independent

Oklahoma shooting: One dead, seven injured at festival as suspect turns himself in to police

A woman was shot dead and seven others were injured after a gunman opened fire during an outdoor Memorial Day festival that was attended by around 1,500 people in Oklahoma.Skyler Buckner, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County sheriff’s office on Sunday afternoon after authorities issued an arrest warrant against him.Witnessed said at least 40 shots were fired around midnight on Sunday and bullets were “literally flying everywhere” at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.The incident comes with the US reeling after two mass shootings in as many weeks killed nearly 30 people.Oklahoma’s...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
Fox News

Florida sheriff releases video of deadly Target parking lot deputy-involved shooting of suspected shoplifters

A Florida sheriff on Monday released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to deputies shooting and killing the accused getaway driver of suspected shoplifters in a Target parking nearly two weeks ago, showing how the now deceased young man rammed his car into department vehicles and barreled toward law enforcement officers in his attempt to escape.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy