Iowa shooting outside church leaves 2 victims, suspected gunman dead, sheriff’s department says

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO