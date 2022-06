The Delaware State Police have arrested Cody Bowers, 27, of Clayton, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place outside of a residence in Clayton. The incident occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m. at a residence located on the 1600 block of Blackiston Road, Clayton. The investigation revealed a 52-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Bowers after the suspect continually drove his dirt bike on and around the victim’s property. The verbal altercation escalated and eventually turned physical after Bowers was knocked off his dirt bike. During the physical altercation Bowers produced a knife and stabbed the victim three times in the upper torso. The suspect then fled scene on the dirt bike. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

