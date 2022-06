After two years of postponements and subsequent cancellations, Bonnaroo returns June 16-19 to the 650-acre farm outside of Manchester, Tennessee, for what should have been the festive 20th edition of the multigenre music festival. Located just about an hour from Nashville, Bonnaroo is a long way from normal! The last-minute 2021 cancellation was particularly disappointing as many fans and artists were already on their way when Tropical Depression Ida swept through and flooded the property, making it impossible to get people and equipment safely onto the site. Many of the musical acts made the best of it by playing impromptu pop-up shows in Nashville, but it just wasn’t the same.

