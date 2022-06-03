The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running and Other High Impact Exercise

Summer is a great time to focus on your fitness, but if you're having a little trouble staying motivated, a fitness tracker may be able to help. It allows you to see your progress and helps you stay on track to meet your fitness goals. And right now, you can pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 for just $100 at Lowes, only a dollar more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. Just note that while Lowes claims that it's an $80 discount, the Versa 2 lists for $150 at Fitbit and most major retailers (where it's currently on sale for $120), so you're actually saving $50. That's still a good bargain, though. This sale runs all the way until July 30, but according to Lowes the Fitbits are already low in stock, so you may want to think about ordering yours sooner rather than later.

SHOPPING ・ 8 HOURS AGO