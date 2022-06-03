ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Police Searching for Missing 22-Year-Old Ithaca Man

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ithaca Police are asking for your help in locating a 22-year-old man last seen on Tuesday. Brian Mederos, who also goes by the name of “Val”...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy