ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cainsville, MO

Come enjoy “15 Years of a Cluckin Good Time” at Cainsville’s Independence Day celebration

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivities are planned next month for Cainsville’s annual Independence Day celebration. The theme for the event at the Cainsville Ball Park from July 8th through 10th is “15 Years of a Cluckin’ Good Time.”. An appreciation supper, sponsored by Farmers Bank and Smithfield Foods, will be...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on East Locust Creek Reservoir

At a recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, an update was presented on the 2,300-acre public lake planned for the area north of Milan. Brad Scott, general manager of the East Locust Creek Reservoir project, stated approximately 4,700 acres of land was acquired from 82 landowners, with a 1,200-acre strip buffer to mitigate endangered species in the area.
TRENTON, MO
fox4kc.com

Four must-see stops in Kearney

KEARNEY, Mo. — Your first must see is the James Farm. This is where notorious outlaw Jesse James was born, and his family lived here for more than 100 years. This is one of the oldest buildings in Kearney, as this log cabin was built in 1822. The James...
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Cainsville, MO
City
Missouri City, MO
KYTV

FIRST LOOK: Harrison’s new splash pad

Greene County Sheriff’s Office completes transfer of inmates to new jail. Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown facility to a new jail in north Springfield. Patrol cars escorted buses full of inmates with a helicopter providing security from above. Deputies first removed prisoners out of trailers around the old jail on North Boonville. They then moved the rest from the permanent lockup.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
kmaland.com

Benny D. Farrell, 79, Maryville, MO

Wilcox Cemetery Association, c/o Matt Finney, 20089 240th St. Skidmore, MO 64487, Wilcox, MO. Notes:Benny passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at a hospital in Omaha, NE. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Teenager rolls SUV south of Savanah demolishing vehicle

A St. Joseph resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned south of Savannah. Nineteen-year-old London Ramseier was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. The crash happened early Sunday five miles south of Savannah on Route DD as the southbound SUV left the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Farmers Bank#Smithfield Foods#Girl Scouts
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
GREEN CITY, MO
kyoutv.com

Showers and storms approach tonight into Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The threat for some shower and storm activity exists later Sunday night into parts of Monday, before we catch a bit of a break. Activity that has developed in other parts of Iowa will slowly meander toward us tonight, potentially bringing some downpours at times. This activity may wane a bit during the morning on Monday, but additional thunderstorm development is possible from midday onward. Lows tonight drop into the 60s, with highs on Monday held in the 70s.
tncontentexchange.com

Maryville welcomes new Mosaic CEO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — New Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore stopped in Maryville on Friday, the first in a tour of the region after he was named to the job permanently on Thursday. Poore has served as interim CEO since March after the departure of Mark Laney. “As interim...
MARYVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
kttn.com

Herd of deer cause crash on Highway 71 near Savannah

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four Maryville residents received minor injuries when deer hit a car on Highway 71 south of Savannah. Two passengers, 23-year-old Varsha Gajula and 27-year-old Sumanth Sai Poduri were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in S. Joseph. The driver, 28-year-old Chandra Se Bala Tumma, and another passenger, 24-year-old Padmanabh Phani Ratnala, were treated at the scene.
SAVANNAH, MO
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville man appointed to Truman State University Board of Governors

Governor Mike Parson appointed a Kirksville man to the Truman State University Board of Governors on June 3rd. William “Bill” Lovegreen has owned and managed Lovegreen Ford Chrysler since 1988. He is a past president of the Missouri Automobiles Association and continues to serve as a board member. He is a trustee of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association Workers Compensation Trust.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

UTV crash on private property injures two girls and a boy, ages 12 and 15

Three individuals were hurt Saturday evening when a UTV hit a tree on private property west of Kirksville. A 15-year-old boy from Greentop received moderate injuries, and two girls from Kirksville, ages 12 and 15, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy