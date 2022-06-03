ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA court says missing dates don't spoil mail ballots in GOP Senate primary and should be counted

echo-pilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMail ballots missing handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted in the GOP Senate race, according Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court. In an opinion released late Thursday night, President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer agreed with Republican candidate Dave McCormick's campaign's argument that excluding mail ballots when voters didn't include a handwritten...

www.echo-pilot.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: McCormick-Oz debacle is lawmakers' fault

The counting of the ballots ground the neck-and-neck race to a near halt, becoming contentious as the candidates argued over whose votes would be counted and whose wouldn’t. If you think this is about David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz and the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate battle in Pennsylvania, you are right — although McCormick conceded Friday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

GOP in Pennsylvania loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

Roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for undated mail-in ballots to be counted. (Harrisburg) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Pennsylvania court orders contested ballots counted in Senate primary

HARRISBURG - A state court agreed Thursday night in a ballot-counting lawsuit with the campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the decision, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ordered counties to count...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians. “I first introduced this plan four months ago,” said Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Woman Admits To Voter Fraud

A 60-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with voter fraud after she admitted to completing a mail-in voter ballot and forging her mom's signature, authorities say. Cheryl Mihaliak of the 800 block of 3rd Street, Lancaster, told officials, "she voted for her mother and signed the ballot after her mother died." according to a statement released by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates

State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who chairs the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, said Thursday that his bill will “modernize” Pennsylvania’s dog law and “ensure it is being executed as it was intended.” The post Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvanians in recovery deserve safe, supportive housing

As a state and a nation, the addiction crisis has a devastating grip on us all. For proof, look no further than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent announcement that overdose deaths hit a new record high across the country in 2021. In Pennsylvania, that hold is tight, as we’re currently seeing 2021 overdose deaths outpaced only by what we saw at the height of the opioid epidemic in 2017.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

