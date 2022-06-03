PA court says missing dates don't spoil mail ballots in GOP Senate primary and should be counted

Last month, Pennsylvania Republicans nominated a candidate for governor who helped lead the efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2020. State Sen. Doug Mastriano is unapologetic about his role in the Jan. 6 march on the Capitol. In fact, he continues to use it as a rallying cry for his election-denying base. He made it clear in a post-primaryinterview that he would not hesitate to use the office of the Governor to assure that election results would go his way in the future.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO