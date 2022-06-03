ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Area Police Reports

By Leah Sander
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:39 a.m....

Area Accident Reports

Warsaw Police investigated the following accidents:. 12:11 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the parking lot of Clearwater Car Wash on Husky Trail in Warsaw. Driver: Earl Thompson, 90, West CR 600S, Claypool. The driver felt ill while in line at the car wash. He pulled out of line and was attempting to park when he fell unconscious. Vehicle sideswiped another. The parked vehicle was registered to Jeremy Gonis, CR 625W, Warsaw. Damage up to $5,000.
WARSAW, IN
Man Arrested For Threatening Cop While Under The Influence

WARSAW — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer while being under the influence of drugs. Nicholas Tyler Riedel, 29, La Porte, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and intimidation, both level 6 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Around 11...
WARSAW, IN
Larry Zea — PENDING

Larry W. Zea, 63, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Timeline From The Past: Old Freshman School Building, Silver Horseshoe

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 1986 — The Old Freshman School Building, the large structure encompassing nearly one square block on East Main Street, between Indiana and Detroit streets, has seen a large amount of activity in the last 70 years – from being the Center Ward Elementary School when the east, west and center wards were all located on Main street; a junior high school building; an armory for the National Guard prior to World War II; the site of fever-pitched basketball tournaments in the 1940s and 50s; a freshman high school facility and the school’s Central Administration offices.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Arizona Sears — UPDATED

Arizona (Prater) Sears, 89, Wabash, formerly of Silver Lake, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 15, 1932. She was married to Erman Dotson for over 50 years; he preceded her in death. She married Clifford Sears in June 2009; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
Helen Dulle

Helen M. Dulle, 85, died Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 30, 1936. She married Ambrose “Tom” Dulle on Nov. 23, 1961; he survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Monica; and one grandson. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Charlotte Butler

Charlotte Ann Butler, 69, Logansport, died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Rochester. She is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Thomas Michael, Logansport; half-sister, Juli (Johnny) Irvin, Ga.; two stepsisters, Carol (Carlos) Sadler, Tennessee and Georgia Kennedy, Ohio; and three grandchildren.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Joe Holcomb

Joe Holcomb, 76, died at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Winamac, on Oct. 15, 1945, Joe was the son of Ervin H. and Vesta M. (McClellon) Holcomb. In 1979 Joe married Barbara A. Wolff in Plymouth, and to this union came two boys, Andrew “Beau” and Brett.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Harmon

Nathaniel Drue “Nate” Harmon, 21, North Manchester, died June 3, 2022. He was born June 14, 2000. He is survived by his father, Lonnie Harmon Jr., North Manchester; mother and stepfather, Heather and Chris Rager, Fort Wayne; sister, Laycee (Eddie) Mendez, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; and grandparents, Lonnie and Rachel Harmon Sr., North Manchester and Carol Certain, Fort Wayne..
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Kathleen ‘Katie’ Kistler

Kathleen E. “Katie” Kistler, 94, Syracuse, formerly of Big Lake, died at 4:18 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born April 29, 1928. She was born Owen Kistler on June 26, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by...
SYRACUSE, IN
Steven “Steve” Ralph Johnson – UPDATED

Steven “Steve” Ralph Johnson of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on March 22, 1954, in Columbia City. He was one of four children born to Fredda M. (Sparks) Johnson and F. Glen Johnson. On April 6, 1974, he married the love of his life, Marvene Kay Shoemaker. During their 48 years of marriage, they were blessed with a daughter and experienced the joy of becoming grandparents and created many memories throughout their life that will be cherished.
Angela ‘Angie’ Castleman-Alber

Angela Ann “Angie” Castleman-Alber, 50, died at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Aug. 20, 1971. She was married to Nathan Alber; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Francis Alber and companion Max Oberg, both...
WARSAW, IN
Don M. Holle

Don M. Holle, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 92. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw,
WINONA LAKE, IN
Randall Walter

Randall L. Walter, 68, Marion, died at 5:12 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. He was born April 21, 1954. He married Kim Evans on Jan. 22, 2005; she survives. He is survived by his children, Teri N. Read, Goshen and Marc R. (Brooke) Walter, South Whitley; stepchildren, Shauna R. (Dave) Lusher, Harlan, Ky., Jonni R. (Matthew) Winegardner, Marion and Micah J. (Julian) Parks, Charlotte, N.C.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Hatfield, Columbia City, Carol Rowland, Tennessee, Margaret Kilgore, Columbia City, James (Liz) Walter, New Mexico, Steve Walter, Columbia City, Frank (Cyndi) Walter, South Whitley and Tina (Joe) Kocher, Huntington.
MARION, IN
Judy E. Hartup – PENDING

Judy E. Hartup, of Pierceton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at her residence. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
PIERCETON, IN
Evelyn Haney

Pastor Evelyn Taylor Haney, 73, Akron, died at 8:20 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born April 4, 1949, in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil, on her beloved father’s birthday. She was the daughter of Theodore Reichardt and M. Elizabeth (Folsom) Taylor. She grew up in Brazil with fond memories of going to the market with her dad on horseback and playing with her siblings.
AKRON, IN
Amanda ‘Amie’ Gall

Amanda Leigh “Amie” Gall, 42, Rochester, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sep. 13, 1979. She is survived by her father, Richard Gall, South Whitley; mother and devoted step-dad, Sharon and Troy Mikesell, Athens; four beautiful children, Gage (Anna DuBois) Bower, Winamac, Gavin Shambarger, Rochester, Greyson Gall, Athens and Gemma Denton, Rochester; sisters, Leslie Ranstead, South Bend and Heather (Ashley Bashop) Mikesell, South Whitley; one granddaughter; and her paternal grandparents, Harold and Martha “Marty” Gall, South Whitley.
ROCHESTER, IN
Green, Brown Top Egg City Run

MENTONE — Destin Green and Jody Brown were the top finishers in the Egg City Run for 2022. Green and Brown won the men’s and women’s divisions respectively of the 5K, held on Saturday, June 4. Mentone EMS hosted the event as part of the Mentone Egg...
MENTONE, IN
Youth Institute Hosts ‘State Of The Child’ Discussion June 21

WARSAW — United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko County is proud to bring the Indiana Youth Institute (IYI) to the community in order to provide the most current data on children. From 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, an IYI Outreach Specialist will walk participants through trends and information about...
William F. Hansen

William F. Hansen, 73, of Mentone and formerly of Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at home. Bill was born in Wolf Lake, on January 26, 1949, the son of (the late) Carl F. and Esther (Knisley) Hansen. He is survived by his sister, Jean (Robert) Hinchman of Bluffton, and...
MENTONE, IN

