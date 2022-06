Ironman Maine, 70.3 is right around the corner and they need your help. Let me tell you all about this remarkable and physically incredible event. According to their website, the KV YMCA has partnered with Ironman 70.3 Maine and they are in need of volunteers for their upcoming event, in Augusta on Sunday, July 31st. They are asking for volunteers, not just a few, but hundreds and I think as a state we can pull together and show up for this remarkable event. It will include a swim downriver on the Kennebec River, cycling along the rolling hills and 13.1 mile run along the canopy tree-lined Kennebec River Trail.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO