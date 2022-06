The president of the University of North Dakota says inflation is a big concern in the University System. Andrew Armacost says this becomes important in recruiting and retaining staff. Armacost says it’s a message to present to the public. “Whether it’s the cost of delivery education or the pressure faculty and staff are seeing in the community with the increase in prices. This is something we have to examine carefully. How do we make sure the compensation our valuable employees get as a result of the hard work they do.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO