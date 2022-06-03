ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Pattee Outdoor Pool Opens Saturday, June 4th

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pattee Outdoor Pool in Monmouth opens tomorrow at noon. The pool will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 pm, unless the weather is not cooperating. Warren County YMCA CEO Sam Brooks...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 1

Related
WQAD

Hundreds attend the 2022 Quad Cities PrideFest

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities PrideFest returned for a weekend of live music, drag shows, burlesque, food, vendors and more in its new location at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. Organizers estimate nearly 2,000 people turned out for the two-day event on June 3-4. The family-friendly event...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
hoiabc.com

Hundreds expected for 34th Elmwood Strawberry Festival

ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds will descend on Elmwood for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival Saturday, kicking of the Summer festival season. “An amazing day of strawberry treats, car shows,” Elmwood Economic Development Director Amy Davis said. “We have a record number of vendors this year.”
ELMWOOD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IL
Warren County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Monmouth, IL
Monmouth, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Monmouth, IL
Lifestyle
ourquadcities.com

Starlight Revue: Enjoy free summer concerts in the park

Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 66th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, June 7. A total of eight free concerts...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart, age 82, of Gladstone, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Gladstone, IL. Florence was born May 28, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa and is the daughter of Earl and Grace Bielser Seitz. Florence was raised in Gladstone where she attended local schools and G & O High School. Flo married her sweetheart Richard “Tex” Stewart on December 14, 1957 in Gladstone, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2021. Florence began working at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked for Community School District #115 as a school bus driver and custodian, and retired after twenty-five years in 1996. Florence also has been an EMT for forty years working with the Gladstone Ambulance Service. She also has run a day care for many of the children in the Gladstone community. She loved them all. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone loved ” Grammy Flo ” She went to watch her kids play in their sporting events, in band, and in dance. She loved to party and watch Dr. Phil on the television. Flo is survived by her four children, Mary “Petie” and Wendell Parsons of Gladstone, Illinois and Laura and John Anderson of Taylor Ridge, Illinois. She has two sons, Fred and Brenda Stewart and David and Lori Stewart, both of Gladstone. She has eight grandchildren, Brian Stewart and Angie of Monmouth, Justin Parsons and Megan of Biggsville, Andy Stewart and Jessica of Canton, Lindsay Anderson and Lukas Skaala of Eldridge, IA, Brandi Walker and Brad of Washington, IA, Ashley Stewart and Kaleb Gemmell of Gladstone, IL, Alissa Anderson and Cory Klepp of Rock Island, IL, and Megan Anderson and Caleb Smith of Rock Island,IL. She has six great grandchildren, Caitlyn Stewart, Chance Stewart, and Carly Stewart, Marshall Parsons, and Sherri and Lucas Stewart. Her brother survive, Earl and Daisey Seitz of Gladstone, Illinois and sister, Marge and Mike Curry of Nashville, Illinois. As Florence would call her, Special Daughter, Carol and Scott Henry, Kailee, Kaisey, and Kaydie of Biggsville, Illinois. She also has several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Richard “Tex”, her in laws, Fred and Lucile Kisler, her brothers, Dwight Seitz and Lawrence Seitz, and her sisters, Virginia Law and Shirley Link.
GLADSTONE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Text Messaging#The Pattee Outdoor Pool#Warrencountyymca Org#The Outdoor Pattee Pool#Wmoi
KWQC

Free weekend concert in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - In Clinton on Sunday evening guests can catch a free outdoor Pops concert with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. It’s the official kick off of the Symphony’s 69th season. The concert is at 6:30 p.m. in the music shell in Riverview Park and will feature...
CLINTON, IA
977wmoi.com

United’s Elaina Allaman Named an Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President

Elaina Allaman, the daughter of Craig and Heidi Allaman of Monmouth, has been recognized as a 2022 Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President. This award recognizes FFA members who have excelled in their role as an Illinois FFA Section President. Allaman is a member of the United FFA Chapter and has held numerous officer positions with the latest being Chapter President, Section 4 President, and District 1 Secretary. Allaman has been a very active FFA member involved in numerous activities, receiving several awards and accomplishments throughout her high school years, where she was also involved in several activities non ag related as well. As a Top Section President, Allaman was invited to attend the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates Premier 20 Leadership Conference, which she called ‘a tremendous honor and extremely valuable that will help prepare her for her future.’ Allaman’s future plans include attending Western Illinois University, majoring in Ag Business. Allaman will be recognized as a Top 10 Section President during the 2022 Illinois FFA State Convention later in June.
MONMOUTH, IL
qctoday.com

Letter: Dissatisfied with cemetery maintenance

If you are dissatisfied with the lawn maintenance at Holy Family Cemetery located on Waverly Road in Davenport, please call 563-322-4438 and ask to speak with someone who is on the Holy Family Cemetery Board of Directors, which is responsible for this cemetery. Ever since contracting out many years ago...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Find Some Fun For Your Week With The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
vnexplorer.net

Underground Home in Illinois Sold in Just 9 Days for $32K. See the Inside

Built in 1951 in Deer Creek, the basement home went on sale May 17 for $35,000 and was purchased May 26 for $32,000. A basement house in central Illinois, which is almost entirely underground, sold last week after being on the market for just nine days. Built in 1951 in...
khqa.com

Quincy dentist plans day of free dental care for veterans

QUINCY, Ill. — Tri-State veterans have a chance to obtain free dental care next weekend. Dr. Namra Amin at Aspen Dental in Quincy, Illinois is planning a "Day of Service" for veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Dr. Amin's dental office is one of...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is Now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

With the closure of Cottage Hospital, the Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth, Illinois have rebranded to Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine effective today. Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Advanced Rehab and Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehab served the Monmouth and...
MONMOUTH, IL
97ZOK

Southpark Mall is Giving Businesses a Shot at 6 Months Free Rent

It's hard to be an entrepreneur in this day & age. There are many things going against you. It's not as easy to get workers and the ones you get are hard to keep. Supplies are limited, so your stock is lower than ever, therefore customers are angrier and taking it out on your employees who are already teetering on edge on whether to quit or not.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

OSF opens new, $6 million emergency department in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Community members in Monmouth got a sneak peek of OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center's newly-constructed emergency department a few days before it officially opens to the public. On June 4, the public was able to visit the facility and take a tour of the department...
MONMOUTH, IL
aroundptown.com

Weekend Events For June 2nd-8th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Blackhawk Waterways CVB. June 2 thru the 12th Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt Carroll opens their 2022 season with Escape to Margaritaville – the musical comedy that features both original songs and your most-loved JIMMY BUFFETT classics including “Come Monday,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more. Go to the website for tickets timberlakeplayhouse.org.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy