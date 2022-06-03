Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi; Thompson named interim

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting the season seven games under .500, the Philadelphia Phillies have fired veteran manager Joe Girardi after just 51 games and a 132-141 record in less than three seasons.

Girardi’s firing was first reported as a possibility on Friday by NBCSports Philadelphia and later confirmed by Jayson Stark of The Athletic. The Phillies confirmed the decision Friday morning and said coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties.

Girardi was hired prior to the 2020 season after 10 years managing the New York Yankees and winning the 2009 World Series over the Phillies. Girardi was the Phillies fourth manager in nine years after the firing of Charlie Manuel in 2013 for a team that never found its next step

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” said Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

After signing free agent outfielders Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia entered the season with high expectations. Fifty-one games into the season the Phillies are in a distant third place behind the New York Mets and defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves with inconsistent hitting, poor relief pitching, and one of the league’s worst defenses.

The Phillies offense is averaging 4.51 runs per game, just above the National League average.

Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri was promoted to bench coach with Thompson moving to the manager seat.

