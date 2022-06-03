ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Average LA, Orange County gas prices rise to records for 7th straight day

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to a record Friday for the seventh consecutive day, increasing 4.5 cents to $6.266, its ninth consecutive increase. The average price has risen 17.5 cents over the past nine...

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County’s gas prices continue to climb. The Automobile Club of Southern California says the current local average cost of a gallon of self-serve regular is an all-time high of $6.35. That’s three-cents higher than Saturday’s average and 20-cents more than last week’s price at the pump. The current price is also $2.11 greater than one year ago. The county’s average price of gasoline has gone up 26-cents the past 11 days. A Triple “A” spokesman says high demand for travel heading into the summer and ongoing concerns over global and local gas supplies will continue to put pressure on L.A.’s pump prices. The current national average price of a gallon of gas is $ 4.85.
