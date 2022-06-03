ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WRAPUP 5-Ukrainians hold out as Russia storms eastern city on war's 100th day

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

(Adds reporting from Sievierodonetsk, changes dateline from KYIV. Note profanity in paragraph 6) * Too early to write off Sievierodonetsk, governor says. * "We're gonna push the Russians back," fighter says. * Russia warns U.S. on arming Ukraine. * U.N. aid chief is in Moscow for grain talks. SIEVIERODONETSK,...

www.agriculture.com

Reuters

Moscow's chief rabbi leaves Russia amid pressure to back war in Ukraine

June 8 (Reuters) - Moscow's chief rabbi has left Russia after coming under pressure to support its invasion of Ukraine, according to a relative. Swiss-born Pinchas Goldschmidt had served as Moscow's chief rabbi since 1993, while also heading a large European rabbinical group. "Can finally share that my in-laws, Moscow...
Agriculture Online

Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have been inundated by lobbyists ahead of votes this week on more ambitious EU climate change policies, with some industries urging them to scale back the proposals. The European Parliament is set to confirm its position on a raft of proposals to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments. "The de-mining of Mariupol's port has been completed. It is functioning normally, and has received its first cargo...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Allegations Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain must be investigated - UK

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Allegations that Russia is stealing grain from a wide variety of areas in Ukraine are very serious and must be investigated immediately, Victoria Prentis, Britain's farming minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine not ready to export grain via Belarus - Zelenskiy

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine is not ready to agree to a plan to export its grain by rail across Belarus for shipment via the Baltic Sea to bypass Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Zelenskiy told a news conference in the...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country. The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a streak...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil 2022/23 crop "saved" thanks to Russian fertilizer -minister

CAMPINAS, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes on Tuesday said the 2022/23 grain crop is "saved" as Russia is still sending fertilizers to the South American nation. Faced with supply uncertainties related to Russia's war in Ukraine, Brazil negotiated with Russia to secure fertilizer shipments, Montes said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat surges as Russia-Ukraine fighting escalates

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract jumping 5.1%, as escalations in fighting between Russian and Ukraine renewed concerns about exports from the Black Sea region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Live updates | Turkey on food corridors: UN plan ‘feasible’

ISTANBUL – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that a plan by the United Nations for a grain corridor to carry Ukrainian agricultural products was “feasible.”. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a news conference Wednesday in Ankara following talks, Cavusoglu said the plan required negotiation between Moscow and Kyiv.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine agriculture exports rise 80% in May, still below 2021 level

KYIV, June 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month 1.743 million tonnes but the volumes are still significantly below the exports in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said corn dominated the shipment, with 959,000 tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Tuesday, June 7, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about farmers' crop progress across the states, a Russian attack on a Ukrainian ag commodities terminal, and Brazil's grain crop. Matt Miles, farmer and XtremeAg member in Arkansas says, "We were kept out of the field for about seven days due to rain and cloudy weather."
ARKANSAS STATE

