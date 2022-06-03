ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soybeans give most of the 39 cents gained yesterday back today | Friday, June 3, 2022

By Al Kluis
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybeans gained 39 cents on Thursday and gave most of it back today. Corn and wheat prices have been under pressure all week, and closed lower again today. Slow exports continue to hurt the corn market. Wheat was down on poor exports and harvest pressure. The wheat harvest is moving north...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn prices drop on U.S. crop condition, wheat eases after strong gains

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, with better-than-expected condition of the U.S. crop easing concerns over world supplies and adding pressure on prices. Wheat prices dipped, but the market was holding on to much of last session's gains on support from concerns about lengthy disruptions...
AGRICULTURE
The Center Square

South Dakota lawmakers approve termination of Keystone XL pipeline loan

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Legislature’s executive board approved the termination of the surety bond for the Keystone XL pipeline Friday. TransCanada Keystone Pipeline paid a principal amount of $20 million in July 2020 for a surety bond to the state while the project was ongoing. The money was put up as security for costs South Dakota might have incurred from protests related to the project, according to executive board members.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation's gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons. But even as the new rules increased future ethanol requirements, the EPA retroactively reduced levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021, reflecting the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Claim: Grazed grasslands trump cover crops on long-term carbon sequestration

In the debate over how to use agricultural lands to sequester carbon and help mitigate climate change, no-till and cover cropping get most of the attention. But studies are starting to show that grazed perennial pastures, where the soil is rarely disturbed and continuously covered, may be the best strategy for locking carbon in the soil long-term, according to experts on a recent Environmental Working Group webinar.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Oil Prices Sit Tight As OPEC+ Plan Disappoints

Oil prices moved in a thin range on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of OPEC+ to increase production and questioned whether the incremental output could make up for lost supply from Russia and meet China's growing demand amid easing COVID restrictions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

White House praises OPEC+ oil announcement

The White House on Thursday praised an announcement by OPEC+ that it would increase the oil supply later this summer, recognizing Saudi Arabia in particular as the group's largest producer and leader. President Joe Biden has been dogged by high gas prices dating back to last year, which has helped...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Stuart Varney: Here comes the 'summer of discontent'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." ripped the Democrats' climate policies and warned Americans of the "summer of discontent" amid some states facing a "high risk of an energy emergency." STUART VARNEY: Here comes what I’m going to call 'the summer of discontent.'...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

May Class 8 truck orders slide seasonally and build slots evaporate

A seasonal slowdown and manufacturers’ caution in booking more Class 8 truck orders than they can produce combined in May to create little change in the new equipment picture. ACT Research said its preliminary estimate of 14,000 orders actually was a slight uptick considering seasonality. Orders typically decline from...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-6 cents; corn up 5-6 cents; soy up 1-2

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents * Wheat stepped back overnight after prior session gains, as traders weigh the prospects of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea region. * The most-active wheat contract met technical resistance at its 50-day moving average. * U.S. spring wheat planting was 82% complete by Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, lagging the average analyst estimate of 86% and well behind the five-year average of 97% due to wet conditions in the northern Plains. * The USDA said 5% of winter wheat had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate and the five-year average, both 6%. The government rated 30% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 29% the previous week, matching the average analyst estimate. * Turkey is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree to a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country, its defence minister said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5 cents at $10.88 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last eased 7-1/2 cents to $11.62-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last dipped 4 cents to $12.26-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn inched higher for a second session despite strong planting progress and crop conditions assessments from the USDA. * The USDA rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. * U.S. farmers had planted 94% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 86% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 92%, the USDA said, despite a slow start following a cold, wet spring in much of the Midwest. * CBOT July corn last traded up 5-1/2 cents at $7.48 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded just above even overnight as traders considered slow planting progress against the prospect of increased acres in the northern U.S. Midwest. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The USDA's figure was up from 66% a week ago but just behind the five-year average of 79%, the USDA said. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report. * CBOT July soybeans last firmed 1-3/4 cents to $17.01 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle, hog futures rise

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose on Tuesday, supported by good export prospects and strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures firmed on a technical bounce. U.S. beef processors on Tuesday slaughtered an estimated 126,000 cattle, up from 121,000 a year ago, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean futures closed near their daily high. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. * CBOT July soybean futures gained 29 cents to settle at $17.28-1/4 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soyoil finished up 0.25 cent at 81.44 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal ended $10.30 higher at $417.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 6, 2022

With news of wetter weather ahead and the bombing of a major grain export elevator in Ukraine, grain markets are sharply higher this morning. In the U.S., Globex grain markets has corn futures 14 cents higher; soybean futures are up 19 cents, and wheat futures are trading 42 to 50 cents higher.
MARKETS

