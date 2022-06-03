ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Smoky Bean Soup Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you looking for a soup that's tasty and hearty enough to be lunch on all its own, but is also perfect as a starter for a larger dinner? Then you're looking in the right place with this smoky bean soup recipe, which comes to your kitchen care of chef and...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Black Bean#The Soup#Food Drink#Blue Sky Eating
Mashed

The One Potato Salad Rule You Should Never Break

From the ever hotly debated correct way to eat a KitKat to the best method to bake chicken for an at-home Sunday dinner, there are countless food rules people are ready to fight for. Like many other delectable dishes enjoyed across the United States, potato salad has a strict rule that you must follow when preparing it.
RECIPES
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrillist

Nearly 4,500 Cases of This Dessert Are Being Recalled

Thousands of cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert are being recalled due to possible undeclared peanut contamination. According to the FDA, 4,481 cases of the dairy-free ice-cream-like dessert are being taken off shelves. The recall was initiated after...
FOOD SAFETY
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Mashed

Mashed

135K+
Followers
33K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy