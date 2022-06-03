ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 12-15 cents; corn steady-down 3 cents

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean futures closed near their daily high. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. * CBOT July soybean futures gained 29 cents to settle at $17.28-1/4 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soyoil finished up 0.25 cent at 81.44 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal ended $10.30 higher at $417.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures fall as corn prices rise

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Monday, pressured by ample supplies and concerns about feed costs due to high corn prices, traders said. Hog futures were also week. U.S. beef processors on Monday slaughtered an estimated 125,000 cattle, up from 117,000 a year...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine agriculture exports rise 80% in May, still below 2021 level

KYIV, June 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month 1.743 million tonnes but the volumes are still significantly below the exports in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said corn dominated the shipment, with 959,000 tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Latin America, Caribbean 2022 poverty seen higher as Ukraine war bites -UN study

June 6 (Reuters) - A United Nations commission has increased its projection for poverty in Latin America and Caribbean for 2022, citing economic disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine. Latin America and Dominican Republic poverty will rise to 33% of the population this year, a 0.9 percentage point uptick...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Philippines cuts tariffs for rice, other commodities to fight inflation

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Philippine said on Tuesday it has extended the time period of an executive order issued last year that lowers the tariff rate for rice imported from suppliers outside Southeast Asia to 35% from 40%-50%, until the end of 2022. The government is racing to...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Brazil 2022/23 crop "saved" thanks to Russian fertilizer -minister

CAMPINAS, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes on Tuesday said the 2022/23 grain crop is "saved" as Russia is still sending fertilizers to the South American nation. Faced with supply uncertainties related to Russia's war in Ukraine, Brazil negotiated with Russia to secure fertilizer shipments, Montes said.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Cbot Trends Soybeans#Reuters#Cbot July#Mgex July Spring Wheat
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bipartisan Senate bills seek to diminish corporate squeeze on meat pricing

Bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate to better regulate the meatpacking industry is designed to keep large agricultural corporations from gouging both farmers and consumers, sponsors say. “We’ve got consumers going to the meat counters saying they’re paying through the nose for meat prices. And then you’ve got the national...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Pricey grains to bring down Brazil beef prices, says Minerva

CAMPINAS, Brazil, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian ranchers are likely to send fewer cattle to feedlots in the second half of 2022 as feed becomes more expensive, intensifying downward pressure on beef prices, the chief executive officer of meatpacker Minerva said Tuesday. Rising prices for inputs used in animal feed,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Indonesia has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits -official

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports of the vegetable oil, senior cabinet miniser Luhut Pandjaitan said on Sunday. He said the country had reserved the equivalent of 300,000 tonnes of cooking oil per month for...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French and Italian farmers count cost of storms and drought

PARIS/ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation (FNSEA) said on Monday, while their counterparts in Italy warned of the impact of drought on crop yields. Hail, strong winds and torrential rain caused damage...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Tuesday, June 7, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about farmers' crop progress across the states, a Russian attack on a Ukrainian ag commodities terminal, and Brazil's grain crop. Matt Miles, farmer and XtremeAg member in Arkansas says, "We were kept out of the field for about seven days due to rain and cloudy weather."
ARKANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine not ready to export grain via Belarus - Zelenskiy

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine is not ready to agree to a plan to export its grain by rail across Belarus for shipment via the Baltic Sea to bypass Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Zelenskiy told a news conference in the...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia adjusts its palm oil export levy, official says

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has adjusted its palm oil export levy, a senior official at the economic ministry, Musdhalifah Machmud, told a virtual media briefing on Sunday, without giving details. She said the regulation spelling out the changes is expected to be issued soon. Indonesia currently imposes a...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Highest-ever ethanol mandate will boost homegrown biofuels, EPA says

As part of an effort to “re-set and strengthen” the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the EPA set the corn ethanol mandate at its highest level ever, 15.25 billion gallons, for this year. Ethanol is cheaper than gasoline at present, so biofuel backers said consumers would benefit at the fuel pump with more ethanol in the gasoline supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy