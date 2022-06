Years of work saw its culmination late last month, as the ribbon was finally cut to open the new sports complex at Morgantown’s Mylan Park. The complex will have the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts. These spaces will provide for instruction, open recreation, camps, leagues and tournaments, with the hope of attracting local, regional and national interest.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO