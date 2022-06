Chinese scientists have developed a new technique to revitalise old mice by surgically connecting their circulatory system to that of young rodents, an advance that sheds more light on the ageing process. The research, published last month in the journal Cell Stem Cell, further developed a technique called heterochronic parabiosis (HP), which capitalises on the revitalising power of young blood.While HP has been known since the 1950s, scientists, including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, say the mechanism behind how young blood makes aged bodies return to a “younger state” has remained a mystery.The ageing process...

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO