Man Hospitalized After Dirt Bike Strikes Truck in Naples, Maine
By Mark Shaw
Q 96.1
3 days ago
A 20-year-old man suffered serious head injuries Thursday after the dirt bike he was driving crashed into a pickup truck in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Naples Fire Department and Rescue Unit responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Robert Mason...
According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker who was trapped when a structure collapsed. Workers were demolishing an attached garage when the structure collapsed on a worker Saturday morning. Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof before...
A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
NAPLES, Maine — A motorcycle and pickup truck crash was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday at an intersection in Naples, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office. There were no life-threatening injuries. Cumberland County Sherriff's Office and Naples Fire Department and Rescue responded to the...
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Cornville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a crash in New Gloucester Saturday night. The Cumberland Count Sheriff's Office said they were called to a crash scene on Bennet Road around 9:15 p.m. where a pickup truck had struck a telephone pole.
ROCKLAND, Maine — A worker was injured Saturday morning when a garage collapsed on top of him in Rockland. Rockland fire officials said they were called to 52 Crescent St. just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a worker who was trapped underneath a garage that was being demolished.
AUGUSTA — One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Augusta Friday. Members of the Augusta Police Department responded to the crash around 9:49 a.m. on Route 3 just west of the Weeks Mills Road. Police say the crash involved a black 1996 Mazda...
GRAY, Maine — A dump truck driver went off the road into the woods and hit a tree after failing to make a left turn on West Gray Road Friday evening, according to officials. Douglas Battey, 63 of Danville, was initially trapped due to a tree on the cab of the truck, sustaining minor damages. Officials were able to rescue Battey and transport him to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground. The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”
According to the Kennebec Journal, a car crash involving a small pickup truck and another car happened on Friday morning at about 9:50 near Augusta's North Country Harley Davidson shop on Route 3 in Augusta. Police tell the KJ that it appears as though one of the vehicles, travelling opposite...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in Augusta. It happened just before 10 Friday morning on Route 3. Augusta Police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the pick-up he was driving crashed with an SUV. The two Augusta...
Portland (WGME) -- Police are investigating a death at the Cumberland County Jail. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an officer found an unresponsive offender in their cell. The Sheriff's Office says the officer called for help and began life-saving measures, but the person died. Portland...
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are reminding drivers to be cautious about moose on roads and highways after a person was injured in a collision with one of the giant animals. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the southern Maine town of...
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Cumberland County Jail inmate has died. According to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, “during rounds one of the Correctional Officer’s discovered an offender unresponsive in their cell. The Officer called for assistance and began life saving measures, joined by Jail Medical Staff and Portland MEDCU, but were unsuccessful in reviving the offender.”
After what felt like an endless winter that carried into spring, we're finally in the middle of perfect hiking weather along Maine trails. Even though we're in June, the weather hasn't reached the brutal humid hot days yet, but it's also not so chilly where you'll freeze on the trails as well.
AUGUSTA (WGME) – The Augusta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Route 3. State police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the two-car collision around 10 a.m. Friday. Two people in another car were injured but are expected to be OK. If you have any...
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
According to the Augusta Police Department, several area buildings in Augusta's historic downtown district were the subject of blatant vandalism on Thursday night. Police say, and show in photos, that several places were 'tagged' with spray paint by someone looking to deface downtown buildings. Police go on to say that...
