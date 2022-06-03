ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith criticized for 'self-righteous' remarks about Will Smith's Oscars slap

By Jenni McKnight
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith has come under fire from former co-star Vivica A. Fox for her "self-righteous" remarks regarding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. The Kill Bill actress fought back tears as she claimed Jada took "no accountability" for her part in the incident when she finally addressed...

Don'tEvenGoThere
1d ago

Trying to stay relevant. Crawl under a rock for a while Jada. Haven’t you embarrassed yourself and husband enough? You ruined the Will Smith we all knew and loved.

Lisa Lester
2d ago

She has humiliated him twice now the first time she had an affair and it was cast out all over the place and Will Loves her so much he stayed with her and now she has him in her control and sent him up there to slap poor Chris that was doing nothing different than what he always does Will was laughing till he looked at her just plumb sad Will needs to get away from her and try to get his life back

Joyce Overstreet
1d ago

Jada pinket really initiated that melee,by rolling her eyes at Chris Rock, That man is a Comedian and the joke wasn't personal, She knew that and so did Will, Jada has a serious Attitude problem that she needs to control.

