COVID-19 research using bronchial organoids and drug discovery applications

By Kyoto University
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group led by Dr. Kazuo Takayama developed two in vitro models to study SARS-CoV-2, a bronchial organoids model (BO) and a BO-derived air-liquid interface model (BO-ALI), and showed that they can be used for drug screening for infectious diseases including COVID-19. An in vitro lung model that faithfully...

medicalxpress.com

