Mississippi mother angry, concerned when son comes home with “Monkey” award from school

A Mississippi mother said she that she is upset and angry after her son brought home the “Monkey Award … for entertaining others.”

WMC News in Mephis reports that Shemekia Ellis voiced concerns when her son who is a Pre-K student at Batesville Elementary came home with the “Monkey Award” and other awards.

The mother said the award comparing him to a monkey is unacceptable and that she met with school officials to express her anger and concerns.

Ellis had a meeting with the South Panola School District superintendent and the Batesville Elementary principal. She was told that the teacher gave Ellis’ son the award for his energy. But Ellis said the award only mentioned entertainment and not energy.

Ellis said the principal told her school leaders had a meeting before the awards ceremony cautioning them to be sensitive about the awards given to students.

She was also told that similar awards ceremonies would not happen in the future.

Ellis said the school district needs to take responsibility for the situation and make an apology.