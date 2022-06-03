ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi mother angry, concerned when son comes home with “Monkey” award from school

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi mother said she that she is upset and angry after her son brought home the “Monkey Award … for entertaining others.”

WMC News in Mephis reports that Shemekia Ellis voiced concerns when her son who is a Pre-K student at Batesville Elementary came home with the “Monkey Award” and other awards.

The mother said the award comparing him to a monkey is unacceptable and that she met with school officials to express her anger and concerns.

Ellis had a meeting with the South Panola School District superintendent and the Batesville Elementary principal. She was told that the teacher gave Ellis’ son the award for his energy. But Ellis said the award only mentioned entertainment and not energy.

Ellis said the principal told her school leaders had a meeting before the awards ceremony cautioning them to be sensitive about the awards given to students.

She was also told that similar awards ceremonies would not happen in the future.

Ellis said the school district needs to take responsibility for the situation and make an apology.

Claudia Primos
3d ago

thats a shame that we are so hypersensitive to words. As a former teachet, i understand that this award was meant as a compliment as to the student's energy. He is probably a class favorite and lived by his teacher for his cuteness. iI had those " class favoritez" in my room. you never forget them!Im sorry this turned out to be something offensive to the child's mother and not a compliment as it was intended to be.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

